White Minneapolis Liberals Vow Never to Call the Police Again

From the “what could go wrong” department, we have this new insanity out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to an article from The New York Times, rich white liberals in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood are so determined to be good little anti-racist allies that they are vowing to never call the police again – no matter what.

Someone’s loitering menacingly on their street? Of course they won’t call the cops. Someone breaks into their car? Eh, what’s that compared to hundreds of years of oppressive racism? Someone smashes into your house and rapes your wife? Well, that’s unfortunate, but letting it slide is a small price to pay for your overwhelming white privilege, is it not?

Unsurprisingly, we don’t have to wait to see the result of this idiocy reveal itself. Already, the palatial neighborhood has become overrun by a homeless encampment, drug dealers, addicts, and people suffering from intense mental illness.

“The women agreed to let any property damage, including to their own homes, go ignored and to request a block party permit from the city to limit car traffic,” reports the Times. “Rather than turn to law enforcement if they saw anyone in physical danger, they resolved to call the American Indian Movement … which had been policing its own community locally for years.”

One woman admitted to the Times that the resolution against calling the police has its downsides. She can, for instance, no longer take her children to the local park because it is “not safe” due to all of the illicit activity.

Another (male) resident actually felt compelled to issue a mea culpa because he called the police in a moment of weakness. He told the paper that, even though he was the victim of an attempted carjacking-by-gunpoint, he shouldn’t have called the police on the two teenage black teens.

“Been thinking about it,” he texted the Times. “I regret calling the police. It was my instinct but I wish it hadn’t been. I put those boys in danger of death by calling the cops.”

…

…what?

It is not news to us that sometimes white liberals can get themselves into trouble by not clearly thinking about the realities of the world. What comes to mind first is a white couple who decided to bicycle their way through ISIS territory a few years back, only to wind up beheaded by the terrorists. So, yeah, you’re always going to have stupid people doing stupid things.

But this? This isn’t just a couple of stupid people. We’re afraid this is some kind of…mass insanity. This is true, cult-like behavior. And given how many white people we see supporting the “Defund/Abolish the Police” movement, we have to accept the fact that it goes well beyond this one Minneapolis neighborhood. We’re not even sure what the cure is for this kind of fundamental stupidity. If having your park taken over by derelict criminals isn’t enough to convince you that you’ve made an error in judgment, what would?

No exaggeration – we’re standing at a really, really dangerous moment in our nation’s history. And we’re getting less confident by the day that we’re going to make it through to the other side intact.