You Can’t Make It Up: BLM Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

In an unbelievable example of real-world irony, the Black Lives Matter movement has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. Last week, Norwegian lawmaker Petter Eide tossed BLM into contention for the prize, praising the movement for addressing long-ignored issues of social justice.

“I find that one of the key challenges we have seen in America, but also in Europe and Asia, is the kind of increasing conflict based on inequality. Black Lives Matter has become a very important worldwide movement to fight racial injustice. They have had a tremendous achievement in raising global awareness and consciousness about racial injustice,” Eide wrote.

“They have been able to mobilize people from all groups of society, not just African-Americans, not just oppressed people, it has been a broad movement, in a way which has been different from their predecessors,” Eide continued.

Eide then invoked the “largely peaceful” defense that is so treasured by BLM’s defenders.

“Studies have shown that most of the demonstrations organized by Black Lives Matter have been peaceful,” he wrote. “Of course there have been incidents, but most of them have been caused by the activities of either the police or counter-protestors. There is actually a tradition for doing this. It’s a strong linkage between antiracism movements and peace, and a recognition that without this kind of justice, there will be no peace and stability in the society.

“Awarding the peace prize to Black Lives Matter, as the strongest global force against racial injustice, will send a powerful message that peace is founded on equality, solidarity and human rights, and that all countries must respect those basic principles,” he concluded.

Will it?

In September, Axios reported that the BLM violence and destruction over the 2020 summer was the most expensive outburst of chaos in U.S. history.

“The vandalism and looting following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police will cost the insurance industry more than any other violent demonstrations in recent history,” they reported. “The protests that took place in 140 U.S. cities this spring were mostly peaceful, but the arson, vandalism and looting that did occur will result in at least $1 billion to $2 billion of paid insurance claims — eclipsing the record set in Los Angeles in 1992 after the acquittal of the police officers who brutalized Rodney King.”

Framing the destruction through the woes of the insurance industry is probably not the most powerful way to capture the truth of this tragedy, but the fact is that these riots caused real damage to people, businesses, and communities. Perhaps, if the cause was just, that could be excused. But the cause is “defund the police” and the justification – that black suspects are being disproportionately killed by racist cops – is patent nonsense. Far from deserving a Nobel Peace Prize, organizers of the BLM movement should be vilified and shunned by all those who actually care about the rule of law and actual racial equality.