AOC “Proud” of Teens Who Defrauded Trump Campaign Rally

Gee, it wasn’t all that long ago that everyone on the left was in sync in regards to at least one topic: The Russians’ hack of the DNC in 2016 was, like, literally the worst thing that had ever happened in the history of the world. Granted, some on the left managed to look past the Russian interference to actually take some interest in what was within those hacked emails, but not even the most hardcore Bernie Sanders fans were praising Moscow for shedding light on the DNC’s corrupt effort to promote Hillary over their favorite socialist.

Well, apparently something has changed between then and now. Back then, Democrats were actually accusing Russia of an “act of war” in hacking their stupid emails. But now…well, now it’s A-OK for people to defraud and interfere with the campaign process. At least, it’s okay when the target of the defrauding is the Trump campaign.

“Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted to the president. “Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud.”

Ocasio-Cortez wrote this in reaction to news that TikTok teens and K-Pop fans (or “stans” as the oh-so-hip New York Times insisted on calling them) had faked out the Trump campaign by reserving thousands of tickets they had no intention of claiming. According to the media powers-that-be, this underground effort was solely responsible for convincing the Trump team that they would be greeted by a capacity-plus crowd in Tulsa over the weekend.

Okay. Maybe? But since when is it worth celebrating when people “prank” a campaign? Isn’t this interfering with democracy? Isn’t that supposed to be the absolute worst thing you can possibly do in America?

“Dunce AOC openly celebrating using a Chinese communist app to promote election interference and fraud is peak Dunce AOC,” tweeted conservative commentator Dan Bongino.

AOC wasn’t alone, of course, in expressing giddy joy over the photos of empty upper-deck seats at the arena in Tulsa. Pundits the world over rushed to their keyboards and microphones to declare Trump’s candidacy dead (for approximately the 9,000th time). The only one who seemed to keep their wits about them was documentary filmmaker Michael Moore…the guy who famously predicted that Trump would win in 2016.

“Don’t get all smug laughing at these Bubbas in Tulsa today & snickering over how many of them are going to come down with Covid-19,” wrote Moore. “They live, eat and breathe Trump — and none of us do that with Joe Biden. We’re counting on Hatred of Trump – not love of Biden – to win the day. Is that how you really think — hate beats love? Like, the more we ply our neighbor’s hatred of Trump, that’s the ticket to win?”

Well, that’s what they think. And if they really believe that Tulsa proved something about Trump’s popularity, what do they make of Joe Biden’s last “rally” that drew around twenty (20) people to a silent, somber event in Darby, Pennsylvania? Yeah. Not much to say about THAT, we notice.

Enjoy your big prank, AOC. As for us, we’ll reserve our laughter for the day after the election.