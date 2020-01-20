Bloomberg Panders, Credits His Success to Being a White Man

In a transparent attempt to win over some share of the black Democratic vote from Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg transformed into his pandering suit on Sunday for a speech in Tulsa that was just this side of mortifying. Because of his association with New York City’s stop-and-frisk policies, Bloomberg is desperately trying to convince the woke left that he’s not as racist as those police tactics might make him seem. He launched his campaign with an apology for them, and as seen in Oklahoma this weekend, he’s still busy distancing himself from any taint of racism.

From Axios:

The former New York mayor is giving a speech on the racial wealth gap and economic mobility in Tulsa on Sunday, delivering some of his most honest remarks on race since launching his presidential campaign. Bloomberg’s campaign is also releasing “the Greenwood Initiative,” an economic proposal that aims to address the lasting legacy of discrimination.

What they’re saying: “As someone who has been very lucky in life, I often say my story would only have been possible in America — and that’s true,” Bloomberg is expected to say at the Greenwood Cultural Center.

“But I also know that my story might have turned out very differently if I had been black, and that more black Americans of my generation would have ended up with far more wealth, had they been white.”

Bloomberg’s team maintains that he’s been aware of his privilege for a long time — because of his experience in New York City and because he’s a data guy familiar with racial disparities — but now he’s talking about it publicly.

So this is what it takes for a white man to run for the Democratic nomination in 2020, is it? You have to semi-disavow your success, because if you’d been born black it wouldn’t have been possible? You have to assure voters that you’ve “been aware of your privilege for a long time”? Does this crap really land with anyone, or is it just to allow the outrage mob to have their grins and chuckles, so impressed with their ability to make another white guy jump?

Putting parties aside, this country needs a leader in the White House. And leadership does not include apologizing to the racial grievance industry for a lifetime of success. You want to go teach classes at Claremont College or Yale? Sure, put on a little show. You want to be president? Prove that you aren’t so stupid and weak that you actually buy into the preposterous claims of the social justice left. Otherwise, give your entire fortune to an HBCU and spare the rest of us your sermon on white guilt.