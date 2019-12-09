Democrats Already Trying to Undermine Results of 2020 Election

Democrats, for very good reason, are concerned that the 2020 election is not going to go their way. And so, following the lead so carefully laid out for them by Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams, they are already trying to undermine the public’s faith in the results. Knowing that they are in grave danger of handing President Donald Trump a second term, they are doing whatever they can to tell the public that our elections are exposed to cheating, fraud, international interference, voter suppression, and every other evil under the sun.

Oh, except in-person voter fraud, because that never, ever happens. Ever.

On Sunday, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) was on NBC’s “Meet the Press” to discuss the House Judiciary Committee’s push to have Trump impeached. The man Rush Limbaugh calls “the round mound of the House” told host Chuck Todd that there were serious doubts as to the fairness of Trump’s reelection, should it come to pass.

“Let me ask you this. If he’s acquitted, do you believe we’ll have a fair election in 2020?” Todd asked.

“I don’t know. The president, based on his past performance, will do everything he can to make it not a fair election. And that is part of what gives us the urgency to proceed with this impeachment,” Nadler replied.

This is an absurd and dangerous thing to say. Gee, you remember when Trump was making all those comments about America’s “rigged” election system in 2016, and everyone was freaking out? Guess those times are past, and now it’s just fine to question the integrity of the election. We would love Jerry Nadler or any other Democrat to explain how the 2016 election was not a “fair” one. Because some DNC emails got hacked? Are you serious?

And how is it that the 2020 election would come to be unfair? Because Ukraine kicks up some relevant dirt about Joe and Hunter Biden’s dealings there? Well, here’s an idea: If you don’t want a scandal to undo your presidential aspirations, stop engaging in scandalous behavior.

Fortunately, whether the Democrats and their sycophants in the media consider President Trump a “legitimate” president or not, he’s still the president. And if they insist on carrying through with this baseless impeachment, he’s going to be president for quite a long while.