Democrats Already Trying to Undermine Results of 2020 Election

Democrats, for very good reason, are concerned that the 2020 election is not going to go their way. And so, following the lead so carefully laid out for them by Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams, they are already trying to undermine the public’s faith in the results. Knowing that they are in grave danger of handing President Donald Trump a second term, they are doing whatever they can to tell the public that our elections are exposed to cheating, fraud, international interference, voter suppression, and every other evil under the sun.
Oh, except in-person voter fraud, because that never, ever happens. Ever.
On Sunday, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) was on NBC’s “Meet the Press” to discuss the House Judiciary Committee’s push to have Trump impeached. The man Rush Limbaugh calls “the round mound of the House” told host Chuck Todd that there were serious doubts as to the fairness of Trump’s reelection, should it come to pass.
“Let me ask you this. If he’s acquitted, do you believe we’ll have a fair election in 2020?” Todd asked.
“I don’t know. The president, based on his past performance, will do everything he can to make it not a fair election. And that is part of what gives us the urgency to proceed with this impeachment,” Nadler replied.
This is an absurd and dangerous thing to say. Gee, you remember when Trump was making all those comments about America’s “rigged” election system in 2016, and everyone was freaking out? Guess those times are past, and now it’s just fine to question the integrity of the election. We would love Jerry Nadler or any other Democrat to explain how the 2016 election was not a “fair” one. Because some DNC emails got hacked? Are you serious?
And how is it that the 2020 election would come to be unfair? Because Ukraine kicks up some relevant dirt about Joe and Hunter Biden’s dealings there? Well, here’s an idea: If you don’t want a scandal to undo your presidential aspirations, stop engaging in scandalous behavior.
Fortunately, whether the Democrats and their sycophants in the media consider President Trump a “legitimate” president or not, he’s still the president. And if they insist on carrying through with this baseless impeachment, he’s going to be president for quite a long while.
Comments
Just like the last election 2020 will be the same all interference will be from democrats. We have to get out the voters TRUMP 2020
THIS is a MUST READ for what is happening in our COUNTRY.. LONG but take the time…Civil War How do civil wars happen?Two or more sides disagree on who runs the country. And they can’t settle the question through elections because they don’t even agree that elections are how you decide who’s in charge. That’s the basic issue here. Who decides who runs the country? When you hate each other but accept the election results, you have a country. When you stop accepting election results, you have a countdown to a civil war.The Mueller investigation is about removing President Trump from office and overturning the results of an election. We all know that. But it’s not the first time they’ve done this. The first time a Republican president was elected this century, they said he didn’t really win. The Supreme Court gave him the election. There’s a pattern here.What do sure odds of the Democrats rejecting the next Republican president really mean? It means they don’t accept the results of any election that they don’t win. It means they don’t believe that transfers of power in this country are determined by elections.That’s a civil war.There’s no shooting. At least not unless you count the attempt to kill a bunch of Republicans at a charity baseball game practice. But the Democrats have rejected our system of government.This isn’t dissent. It’s not disagreement. You can hate the other party. You can think they’re the worst thing that ever happened to the country but then you work harder to win the next election. When you consistently reject the results of elections that you don’t win, what you’re asking for is a dictatorship.Your very own dictatorship.The only legitimate exercise of power in this country, according to Democrats, is its own. Whenever Republicans exercise power it’s inherently illegitimate. The Democrats lost Congress. They lost the White House.So what did they do?They began trying to run the country through Federal judges and bureaucrats. Every time a Federal judge issues an order saying the President of the United States can’t scratch his own back without the judge’s say-so, that’s civil war.Our system of government is based on the constitution, but that’s not the system that runs this country. The Democrat’s system is that any part of government that it runs gets total and unlimited power over the country.If the Democrats are in the White House, the president can do anything…and I mean anything. He can have his own amnesty for illegal aliens. He can fine you for not having health insurance. His power is unlimited. He’s a dictator. But when Republicans get into the White House, suddenly the President can’t do anything. He isn’t even allowed to undo the illegal alien amnesty that his predecessor invented illegally. A Democrat in the White House has discretion’ to completely decide every aspect of immigration policy. A Republican doesn’t even have the ‘discretion’ to reverse him. That’s how the game is played. That’s how our country is run. Sad but true, but the left hasn’t yet won that particular fight.When a Democrat is in the White House, states aren’t allowed to enforce immigration law. But when a Republican is in the White House, states can create their own immigration laws. Under Obama, a state wasn’t allowed to go to the bathroom without asking permission. But under Trump, Jerry Brown can go around saying that California is an independent republic and sign treaties with other countries.The Constitution has something strong to say about that. Whether it’s Federal or State, Executive, Legislative or Judiciary, the left moves power around to run the country. If it controls an institution, then that institution is suddenly the supreme power in the land. This is what I call a moving dictatorship.Donald Trump has caused the Shadow Government to come out of hiding: Professional government is a guild. Like the medieval guilds. You can’t serve if you’re not a member. If you haven’t been indoctrinated into its arcane rituals. If you aren’t in the club. And Trump isn’t in the club. He brought a bunch of people with him who aren’t in a club with him. Now we’re seeing what the pros do when amateurs try to walk in on them. They spy on them, they investigate them and they send them to jail. They use the tools of power to bring them down.That’s not a free country. It’s not a free country when FBI agents who support Hillary take out an ‘insurance policy’ against Trump winning the election. It’s not a free country when Obama officials engage in massive unmasking of the opposition. It’s not a free country when the media responds to the other guy winning by trying to ban the conservative media that supported him from social media. It’s not a free country when all of the above collude together to overturn an election because the guy who wasn’t supposed to win did win.
You mean be fair like the cheating that came from Hilliary Clinton and yet who lost ?
Traitors to our country! They all need to be prosecuted. Drain the swamp for once and all !!
They need to be arrested and HANDCUFFED for SEDITION and TREASON, Crimes against the POTUS. Team Trump and his allies 2020 – KAGA (Keep America Great Again)
Time to throw the whole democrat party and all democrat voter in jail for colluding to influence an election
The demoncratic party should be responsible for paying the bill for their harmful accusations. If they accuse anyone and can’t convict their solely responsible for paying everything , and not from our taxes. Out of pocket expenses. They can’t throw lies and not be held accountable. Demoncrates your losing trust in Americans , you’ve done nothing for us ! You seek and destroy all Americans , just for a vote ! Demoncrates , news media , and other countries , our responsible for interference in our election your lies should to your supporters should be prosecuted.
Agree with ALL the comments above. Plain and simple” their manta, MONEY, POWER, GREED, CONTROL! We must never forget the NWO and sorass and the filty rich! BUT me thinks their banking on control, and I think they will be NO better than us! Voting is secret ballot, and we all know thats why they want illegals and pay to play, harvesting votes, WE and as a new one vote mailin and in person! BUT secret can also mean all can vote republican and no one needs to know! Take no chances of a beating or spit in the face or………. WE Deplorable s can be the silent majority!
No time for the”real” patriots to come together and start taking our country back ! Get your guns oiled, buy plenty of ammo,load up a lot of buses and go to Washington and Take over our government !!!
They know after the failed groundless impeachment sham they have delt themselves the death blow. They know people are pissed and good reason to be. And they know they have no one to put up against him. So they have to start calling foul now to get the biased media on board. This way after he wins they can start the impeachment’s all over again and waste more taxpayer time and money. HEY DEMOCRAPS GET OVER THE 2016 ELECTION! You lost by good reason. Or should I say treason!
The Dems have been crying about 2016 election interference since the election. They are right. There is plenty of evidence that it was they themselves who are guilty! And in 2020 they are already trying to do the same. This fake impeachment is one of their attempts to influence the election. Also they are registering illegal alien’s to vote via state drivers license. There were many irregularities in 2018 including votes that just showed up after a close race was won by a republican. Voter fraud is a way of life for the Dems. We need to have a national voter registration card and a verifiable way to enforce and monitor our elections. Any politician that is against this does not trust the American voter and/or doesn’t have the confidence to win a fair election. And by the way what ever happened to the Democrat Pledge to accept the results of the 2016 election. I guess that was only if the Dems won.
Loading…