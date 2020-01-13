Investigative Group: “Something Very Big” About to Drop on Bernie Sanders

With Sen. Bernie Sanders taking the lead in polls in Iowa and New Hampshire, Democrats and Republicans alike have begun to see him as a major threat to win the Democratic nomination and take on Donald Trump in the general election. Having largely been written off as too radical and too divisive to unify the party for most of the campaign, Sanders’ recent surge has now attracted the spotlight. And, if Project Veritas’s James O’Keefe is to be believed, that spotlight could turn up some ugliness sooner than later.

“Wow,” tweeted President Trump on Sunday. “Crazy Bernie Sanders is surging in the polls, looking very good against his opponents in the Do Nothing Party. So what does this all mean? Stay tuned!”

O’Keefe jumped on the president’s tweet to write: “Stay tuned everyone. Something very big is going to happen. The first bombshell tape is going to drop this week.”

O’Keefe did not elaborate on the “bombshell” apparently waiting for Sanders, but if you know anything about Project Veritas’s work, you can bet that it will not disappoint. If O’Keefe is momentarily turning his attention away from exposing the media – which he has been doing in fine fashion for the last couple of years – and back to electoral politics, everyone in the Democratic primaries has cause to be concerned. When O’Keefe takes aim with one of his undercover investigations, he very rarely misses the mark.

This weekend, Politico interviewed former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina, who predicted that the Democratic Party would face an uphill battle if Sanders turned out to be the nominee.

“If I were a campaign manager for Donald Trump and I look at the field, I would very much want to run against Bernie Sanders,” Messina said. “I think the contrast is the best. He can say, ‘I’m a business guy, the economy’s good and this guy’s a socialist.’ I think that contrast for Trump is likely one that he’d be excited about in a way that he wouldn’t be as excited about Biden or potentially Mayor Pete or some of the more Midwestern moderate candidates.”

Sanders’ viability in a general election is a serious question mark that is only made more questionable by the fact that he has escaped media scrutiny thus far. If he takes the lead, even for a week, that calculus will change. He’ll attract criticism from the right and from his competitors in the primary. And with the amount of communist nonsense in Sanders’ past, just waiting to be dragged up into the spotlight, his chances of surviving the onslaught are slim.