Kamala Harris Gets Flustered After Question About Her Liberal Senate Record

While President Donald Trump was getting irritated with “60 Minutes” hack Lesley Stahl at the White House, Kamala Harris was dealing with her own frustrations in another interview with the Sunday night show. Asked by reporter Norah O’Donnell about her record as the single-most left-leaning senator on Capitol Hill, Harris appeared to get flustered as she cast about for a way to draw attention away from this obvious fact.

“You’re very different in the policies that you’ve supported in the past. You’re considered the most liberal United States senator,” said O’Donnell.

“I, uh, somebody said that and it actually was Mike Pence on the debate stage,” Harris said, fake-laughing.

“Well, actually, the nonpartisan GovTrack has rated you as the most liberal senator,” O’Donnell replied. “You supported the Green New Deal; you supported Medicare for All; you’ve supported legalizing marijuana. Joe Biden doesn’t support those things. So are you going to bring the policies, those progressive policies that you supported as senator, into a Biden administration?”

“What I will do, and I promise you this, and this is what Joe wants me to do, this was part of our deal, I will always share with him my lived experience as it relates to any issue that we confront. And I promised Joe that I will give him that perspective and always be honest with him,” Harris said, nonsensically avoiding the question.

“And is that a socialist or progressive perspective?” O’Donnell asked.

Fake-laughing again, Harris said: “No. No. It is the perspective of a woman who grew up a black child in America, who was also a prosecutor, who also has a mother who arrived here at the age of 19 from India. Who also, you know, likes hip hop. Like, what do you want to know?”

Well…what America would like to know is whether or not you intend to drag Joe Biden into the progressive/socialist wing of the Democratic Party. Because, believe it or not, Kamala, that’s exactly what many undecided voters are concerned about. They may be willing to pull the lever for a “moderate” Democrat like Biden, but they have no interest in YOUR Democratic policies. They have no interest in voting for Biden and then getting Bernie/AOC.

Hopefully, those voters watched your interview carefully. Hopefully, they understand that Biden is exactly the Trojan Horse that conservatives have been warning about.

Hopefully.