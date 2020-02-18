Michael Bloomberg Basically Endorsed Death Panels in 2011

Ah, remember when Obamacare was in its infancy? Remember when Nancy Pelosi told America that we would only find out what was in the bill after Democrats passed the bill? Remember when Obama told the Lie of the Century: If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor? We might hesitate to call those the “good ol’ days,” but hey, at least Obama was just a quasi-socialist and not an out-and-out commie. Sad thing about Democrats: They just keep getting worse.

But back to Obama’s first term for a moment. You may remember that in August of 2009, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin had this to say about the many cloaked dangers of the Affordable Care Act:

“The Democrats promise that a government health care system will reduce the cost of health care, but as the economist Thomas Sowell has pointed out, government health care will not reduce the cost; it will simply refuse to pay the cost. And who will suffer the most when they ration care? The sick, the elderly, and the disabled, of course. The America I know and love is not one in which my parents or my baby with Down Syndrome will have to stand in front of Obama’s ‘death panel’ so his bureaucrats can decide, based on a subjective judgment of their ‘level of productivity in society,’ whether they are worthy of health care. Such a system is downright evil.”

Death panels! Is it possible to be nostalgic for dirty political fights?

Obama’s death panels didn’t come to fruition, but then again, he never got that public option he wanted, either. On the other hand, there were apparently some liberals (even those masquerading as Republicans) who quite liked Palin’s idea of choosing who gets healthcare according to their worth to society.

In 2011, a certain New York City mayor seemed interested.

“If you’re bleeding, we’ll stop the bleeding. If you need an x-ray, you’re gonna have to wait,” Michael Bloomberg said in a newly-resurfaced clip where he explained how our medical system ought to work. “All of these costs keep going up, no one wants to pay any more money. And at the rate we’re going, health care is going to bankrupt us.

“If you show up with prostate cancer, and you’re 95 years old, we should say, ‘Go and enjoy…Lead a long life. There’s no cure, we can’t do anything,’” he continued. “A young person, we should do something about it. Society’s not willing to do that yet.”

We’re sure the “OK, boomer” crowd loves the idea of denying medical care to people according to their age, but we’re not sure this kind of talk will appeal to older Democrats (to say nothing of Republican voters in the general election).

But in a week that’s also seen Bloomberg denigrate farmers and declare that black and Latinos are unfit for the workplace, we can hardly say we’re surprised.