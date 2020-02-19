MSNBC’s Chris Matthews: Dems Will “Lose 49 States” With Bernie Nomination

The tingle is gone, we suppose. Back in 2008, MSNBC’s “Hardball” host Chris Matthews could barely contain how excited he was to have Barack Obama at the top of the Democratic presidential ticket. But while Matthews is undoubtedly pumped about the prospect of ejecting President Donald Trump from office in November, he’s terrified that Democrats are going to mess it up. How? By nominating avowed socialist Bernie Sanders and leaving moderate Democrat voters with no choice but to stay home or vote for Trump.

In an appearance on Nicolle Wallace’s afternoon show this week, Matthews begged the other 2020 presidential contenders to turn their fire on Sanders and stop his runaway momentum.

“I hope that the candidates who have been telegraphing their punches against Sanders are actually going to deliver them,” Matthews said. “I mean, I hope they actually do what they promised to do. Are they going after him about the bad behavior of Bernie supporters or not? Is this how they do things in Denmark? I mean, this is a preview of coming attractions, these people. He says he can’t control them but I think he needs to be called to account by the other candidates because they seem to have a hesitancy or a fear of going after his ideology, going after his self-declared socialism or even about the do-ability of all the things he says he’s going to do in a Congress that’s split right now.

“Everybody knows half the U.S. Senate’s run by Republicans,” Matthews continued. “It’ll still be half Republicans next time and it takes 60 votes to get any of this stuff through. And yet, nobody just says the obvious: Bernie, you’re full of it! None of this going to get passed. You’re going to be miserable president, frustrated from the first day cause you’re not going to get Medicare for All, you’re not going to get free college tuition for public universities, you’re not going to get payoffs of all student loans. None of this is going to happen. So why don’t they bring that up?”

Matthews is not always known for making outstanding points, but he’s certainly on to something here. If we were running for the Democratic nomination against frontrunner Sanders, this would be the entire focus of our campaign. Yes, Sanders is a radical, and yes, his policies do (and should) scare the bejesus out of anyone who knows the history of socialism. But the truth is that those policies are going to be dead in the water the moment he gets to Washington. Mitch McConnell’s going to dig up a few more graves, and he’s going to bury MFA, free college, and all the other nonsense in Ye Olde Legislative Boneyard.

“They’re just pandering to the Bernie people,” Matthews said of the other candidates. “And you know what pandering gets you? Nothing. It certainly doesn’t get respect. They’ve got to get out there and say, I disagree with socialism. I believe in the markets. I think he’s wrong. I think he’ll never get it done, and this country will never go that direction, and by the way we’ll lose 49 states.”

Well, the problem is: Other than Bloomberg, do those other candidates really believe in free market capitalism? Do they believe in protecting this country from the scourge of socialism? Are they pandering, or is Bernie just saying out loud the things that they’re saying behind closed doors? It’s tough to know, because of the rampant spinelessness.

We’re not sure that Bernie would cost Democrats 49 states…but yeah, it’s not going to be pretty.