Pander Harder, Liz: Warren Says “Non-Binary” People Will Be in Cabinet

Quickly closing in on the title of the most shameless panderer in the history of politics (and think about the kind of ground THAT covers), Sen. Elizabeth Warren told America this week that, if elected president, she would make sure that at least half of her Cabinet positions would be reserved for “women and nonbinary people.” Using a term that most Americans hadn’t even heard of the day before yesterday, Warren assured the voting public that it was long overdue that these individuals found representation in the highest levels of the Washington power corridor.

“My administration will be committed to diversity and inclusion, starting on day one. I will build a Cabinet and senior leadership team that reflects the full diversity of America, including having at least 50% of Cabinet positions filled by women and non binary people,” she wrote on Medium.

She went on to say that she would “ensure representation of LGBTQ+ people across all levels of government, including in leadership roles.”

Yes, we definitely need more “Q+” people in government; that’s exactly what’s preventing the United States of America from reaching its full potential. Only a policy genius like Elizabeth Warren has the insight to see that.

But, like the reflection of Sacagawea staring back in the mirror, there are a lot of things that only Warren sees.

Last June, shortly after she launched her campaign, she blasted straight by the conversation about what this country owes the descendants of slaves to make GAY reparations an official part of her platform.

“It wasn’t until marriage equality became law that gay & lesbian couples could jointly file tax returns—so they paid more in taxes,” she tweeted. “Our government owes them more than $50M for the years our discriminatory tax code left them out. We must right these wrongs.”

The next month, Warren reveled in the LGBT accolades when she added the pronouns “she/hers” to her Twitter profile.

In September, she made a virtual appearance at RuPaul’s DragCon in New York, and in October, she made waves with a sassy exchange at CNN’s LGBT-focused Democratic town hall. Asked how she would respond to a voter who said, “I’m old fashioned and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman,” Warren replied: “Well, I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that. And I’m going to say, then just marry one woman. I’m cool with that. Assuming you can find one.” The crowd went wild.

Finally, in December, Warren really turned up the juice, announcing that if she were elected president, she would “go to the Rose Garden once a year to read the names of transgender women, of people of color, who have been killed in the past year.”

If our eyes rolled any further back, we’d snap an optical nerve. But not before Warren breaks her spine bending over backwards to prove that of all the woke Democrats in the race, she’s the wokest of them all.