GOP Lawmaker to Gun-Grabbers Biden and Beto: “Come and Take It”

As we reported last week, Joe Biden racked up endorsements from a slew of his former challengers in the days leading up to Super Tuesday. Among those challengers was Beto O’Rourke, the guy whose own campaign for president deteriorated after he stood on the debate stage and said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15s!” While it wasn’t necessarily surprising to see O’Rourke throw his support behind Biden, it was a little surprising to see Biden rush to assure the crowd that Beto would be his point man on…gun control.

“I want to make something clear,” Biden said. “I’m gonna guarantee you, this is not the last you’re seeing of this guy — you’re gonna take care of the gun problem with me, you’re gonna be the one who leads this effort. I’m counting on you, I’m counting on you, we need you badly.”

This announcement didn’t sit well with Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO). He tweeted out a video where he dared Biden and O’Rourke to come take his guns.

“I have just one message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke, if you want to take everyone’s AR-15s, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one? Come and take it,” tweeted Buck on Friday.

To make things clear, Buck took a decorative AR-15 off the wall and posed with it.

Naturally, Democrats went into a tizzy.

“Your congressional office is not your private home,” whined Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI). “It is a public space. This behavior is threatening and unacceptable. I feel unsafe with this in my place of work. I have been in contact with the Sergeant at Arms to express my concerns.”

Yeah, we’re sure he’ll be rushing to address your fears, Haley.

Beto himself responded, arguing that Buck’s video somehow bolsters his anti-gun agenda.

“This guy makes the case for both an assault weapons ban and a mandatory buyback program better than I ever could. These are weapons of war that have no place in our communities, in our politics or in our public discourse,” said O’Rourke.

Democrats must have some research that tells them that terms like “assault weapons” and “weapons of war” are effective from a propaganda standpoint, because they certainly don’t work from a factual, reasonable one.

But hey, keep at it, Beto. Go for it, Joe. Judging by what we saw in Virginia last month, we can’t think of anything that would sink your chances of winning this election as quickly as going whole-hog against firearms and the Second Amendment. But we thoroughly encourage you to give it a whirl.