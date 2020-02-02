Why Do Democrats Have to Lie About Gun Violence Stats?

In his ongoing quest to purchase the Democratic nomination, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg spent $10 million for a Super Bowl advertisement highlighting his number one issue: gun control. But seeing as how the commercial relies on misleading stats and a very misleading victimhood story to impart a false narrative about children and gun violence, we’re left to wonder: Why do Democrats constantly have to resort to deception to push their anti-Second Amendment agenda?

In the advertisement, Calandrian Simpson Kemp emotionally recalls the day her son was shot.

“On a Friday morning, George was shot. George didn’t survive,” she says in the spot. “I just kept saying, ‘You cannot tell me that the child that I gave birth to, is no longer here.’ Lives are being lost every day. It is a national crisis.”

Kemp’s remarks are followed by a statistic: “2,900 CHILDREN DIE FROM GUN VIOLENCE EVERY YEAR.”

Make no mistake, it’s an effective commercial.

But there are some problems, as Fox News reports:

A recent report from the Bloomberg-founded group Everytown for Gun Safety came up with that same number — but only when it included teenagers ages 18 and 19 in the calculation. Bloomberg’s advertisement makes no mention of older teenagers and suggests that the statistic is referring to younger children only. Washington Free Beacon reporter Stephen Gutowski found that once adults were removed from the calculation, the number dropped by nearly half.

Additionally, court documents from a Texas state appellate court reviewed by Fox News show that the victim referenced in the advertisement, George Kemp, was 20 years old at the time of his death.

“On September 26, 2013, just before midnight, the police received a dispatch for shots fired,” the court wrote in its opinion, which denied an attempt to throw out evidence in the case. “When they arrived, they discovered a deceased male, later identified as George Kemp, age 20, lying face down in a pool of blood.”

The court said the case arose from a “gang-related shooting,” writing that “two groups of young men” had met that night “for a fight,” including a group led by “B. Dilworth, which included … Kemp.”

It is, of course, tragic to hear from a mother lamenting the violent death of her son. And it is tragic that gang violence continues to ravage some of the most vulnerable communities in America. But why isn’t that enough? Why does the left have to stretch the truth beyond the breaking point to make their case for new laws? Why can’t they be straight with the American people?

Well, the question answers itself. If you tell the truth about these stats and the truth about the circumstances of these horrible killings, you soon realize that, whatever our gun violence problems might be, they won’t be solved by banning “assault rifles” or expanding background checks or limiting magazines. These are problems that speak to cultural rot, a runaway drug market, and the failure of Democrat-controlled cities.

That might make for an effective Super Bowl ad…but it wouldn’t be one produced by Bloomberg.