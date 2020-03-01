Did Trump Say Coronavirus is a “Hoax”? The Fact Checks Are In!

There’s nothing the left loves better than to twist something President Trump says, leave out the context, leave out the whole sentence, and then run to the presses with fake news. They’ve done it time and time again, and sadly, it’s usually the fake version that sticks in the American consciousness.

There was the time Trump said that some illegal aliens were rapists and murderers. This was translated into Trump saying that Mexicans were rapists and murderers.

There was the time Trump said (after specifically condemning neo-Nazis) that there were “fine people on both sides) in Charlottesville. This was translated into Trump calling neo-Nazis “very fine people.”

There was the time Trump advised members of The Squad to “go back” and fix the problems in their own countries before criticizing America. He suggested that, having done so, they could then bring these solutions back to Capitol Hill. This was translated into Trump telling women of color to “go back to Africa,” in the style of a racist.

There was the time Trump referred to MS-13 members as “animals.” This was translated into him referring to all illegal immigrants as animals.

Over and over.

And here we are again.

“Trump rallies his base to treat coronavirus as a ‘hoax,’” reported Politico this weekend.

Check Your Fact, a service of Facebook, flagged the articles as “false.”

From the fact-check:

Trump referred to the alleged “politicizing” of the coronavirus by Democrats as “their new hoax.” He did not refer to the coronavirus itself as a hoax. Throughout the speech, Trump reiterates his administration is taking the threat of the coronavirus seriously.

Politico appears to misconstrue the subject of the president’s statement, claiming that Trump “tried to cast the global outbreak of the coronavirus as a liberal conspiracy intended to undermine his first term.” But an examination of the video and transcript show Trump actually described Democratic complaints about his handling of the virus threat as “their new hoax.”

“We have exposed the far left’s corruption and defeated their sinister schemes and let’s see what happens in the coming months,” Trump said during the rally. “Let’s watch. Let’s just watch. Very dishonest people. Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus, you know that right? Coronavirus, they’re politicizing it.”

And yet, we’re sure that whenever Democrats and left-wing pundits talk about this issue, they will not clarify that Trump was actually talking about the politicization of the coronavirus – not least because they are loathe to admit that’s going on. No, they’ll go right back to the fake news version and tell us that Trump called COVID-19 itself a hoax. Facts don’t matter to them; only winning.