DOJ Charges Four Agitators With Trying to Topple Andrew Jackson Statue

As much as it may seem otherwise at times, the Department of Justice proved Friday that there is still such a thing as the rule of law in the United States. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. announced this weekend that four individuals who tried to topple the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Park across from the White House have been charged with the destruction of federal property. The suspect are Connor Judd, 20; Graham Lloyd, 37; Ryan Lane, 37; and Lee Cantrell, 47.

As embarrassing as it is to be caught and charged at the age of 20 with something this ridiculous, just imagine having lived to the age of 47 without having developed anything resembling common sense or basic ethics. We know that people that old commit crimes all the time, but there’s at least usually something else at play: addiction, greed, passionate hatred, mental illness, what have you. What’s Lee Cantrell’s excuse for joining an idiot mob to take down the statue of a president he probably knows next to nothing about?

From the U.S. Attorney’s announcement:

The complaint alleges that Cantrell was captured on video attempting to pry the statue off its base with a wooden board and trying to pull the statue down with the aid of a yellow strap. The complaint alleges that Judd is seen on video trying to pull down the statue, and that Lane is seen on video affixing a rope to one part of the statue and then pulling on another rope tied to the statue. The complaint also alleges that video of the incident shows Lloyd as he breaks off and destroys the wheels of cannons located at the base of the statue. Lloyd is also captured on video pulling on ropes in an effort to topple the statue, and handing a hammer to an unidentified individual involved in the incident. Judd was arrested on Friday and appeared in Superior Court of the District of Columbia today… The remaining defendants have not yet been apprehended.

“The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia will not stand idly by and allow our national monuments to be vandalized and destroyed,” U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said in a statement. “This Office remains steadfast in its commitment to protect the sacred First Amendment right of individuals to peacefully protest, but these charges should serve as a warning to those who choose to desecrate the statues and monuments that adorn our nation’s capital: your violent behavior and criminal conduct will not be tolerated.”

While capturing and charging these four degenerates is a great start, we hope this just marks the first step when it comes to bringing these thugs to justice. As evidenced by President Trump’s tweets on Saturday, there are many others – just from this one D.C. incident – who should be in handcuffs today. And that’s not even getting into the hooligans who have destroyed public statues in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, and many other cities. When the rule of law isn’t enforced, there IS NO rule of law.

Good to see that’s not the case, at least for now. As for what might happen if Joe Biden is elected in November, well…you can use your imagination.