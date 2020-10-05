How Many Times Can Trump Possibly Condemn White Supremacy?

Due to the president’s illness, we suppose the media will be temporarily distracted from accusing President Donald Trump of being a racist, but we doubt the dam will hold for long. From the moment Trump rode down that golden escalator to explain some harsh truths about illegal immigration from Mexico in 2015, the media has been relentlessly trying to convince the country that we’re dealing with an incorrigible, unapologetic racist who has sympathies for organized white supremacy.

Now, those accusations hit a little harder in 2015, if only because it was before the far-left had decided that everything – up to and including “silence” – was racist. It meant a little more back in those days to be accused of racism. These days, all you have to do is say, “Gee, maybe it’s not a great idea to burn down your own city,” and you’re suddenly forced to embark on an apology tour. Hell, we recently saw an Ohio State professor issuing a tearful apology for writing an essay about the importance of COLLEGE FOOTBALL. The term “racist” doesn’t quite have the sting it used to.

Oh, but that doesn’t stop the media from using it constantly. Once again at the debate, Trump was called on – apropos of nothing – to condemn white supremacist groups. Even at a time when Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and other far-left groups are burning down cities, murdering police officers, and destroying neighborhoods, the media is more concerned about white supremacists. To listen to them, you’d think the KKK had made a major comeback somewhere along the line.

Trump took a lot of heat for answering the question in an evasive way, but really: How many times does this guy have to disavow white supremacy for it to stick?

Remember the much-ballyhooed press conference that Trump gave after the violence in Charlottesville? To hear it from the media, that was the day that the President of the United States called Neo-Nazis “very fine people,” right?

Never mind this direct quote from that press conference: “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists—because they should be condemned totally.”

He condemned this sort of hate after antisemitic groups started desecrating and vandalizing Jewish grave sites in 2017. He condemned it after the temple shooting in Kansas City in April of that year. He condemned it on the Charlottesville anniversary, when he said: “I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence.”

He’s condemned it again and again, in way after way. And yet the left is never satisfied.

And they never will be. This is why Trump hesitated to play Chris Wallace’s game at the debate: He knows it will never make an iota’s worth of difference, so why bother?