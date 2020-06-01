Leftists Come Out in Support of Antifa as Trump Threatens Terror Designation

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that he would officially designate Antifa as a terrorist organization as he and the Justice Department blamed the radical anarchists for their role in the destruction and havoc that has accompanied the George Floyd protests across the nation. Instead of agreeing that these protests would likely go more smoothly and be more effective without this violent group ruining the party with their black masks and tendency to initiate violence, liberals immediately took up for Antifa on social media (and the real media).

The hashtag #IAmAntifa trended on Twitter late Sunday and early Monday as leftists threw their support behind the loose-knit revolutionaries.

“How did I know I’d eventually be designated a ‘terrorist’ by my own country? I’m an accomplice, here to leverage my privilege and platform, in support of movements for social and environmental justice. Also, will punch Nazis or help you find a medic,” wrote activist B. Nolan.

Another activist, Peter Daou, wrote: “Let’s be crystal clear: 1. #ANTIFA = Anti-fascist 2. Domestic terrorism is overwhelmingly carried out by the RIGHT, not the left.”

Even MSNBC’s Joy Reid got in on the mix, spreading the kind of ignorant misinformation that is common among supporters of the group.

“What’s weird is that if you spelled out what the acronym for this loose movement called ‘antifa’ stands for and rewrite Trump’s tweet accordingly, it would read: ‘The United States of America will be designating anti-fascists as a Terrorist Organization,’” Reid tweeted.

Uh-huh. It’s as if none of these numbskulls have ever heard of an organization calling itself one thing while being something completely different. We’d imagine that they would be the first ones to tell you that the Nazi Party had nothing to do with “socialism,” and we’re pretty sure they know that the DPRK is hardly a “republic” of any kind. But somehow, when it comes to Antifa, they’re willing to spell out the name as if that means anything whatsoever.

To be honest, we’re skeptical about how much of the rioting and destruction we’re seeing in Minneapolis and other American cities can really be attributed to Antifa and other left-wing organized groups. Something tells us that this is somewhat of a politically correct scapegoat so that officials and law enforcement can avoid directly condemning the (largely black) protesters who are engaging in this reprehensible behavior. We’ve no doubt that Antifa members are worsening an already-bad situation, but let’s be serious: These communities are doing this to themselves.