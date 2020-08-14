PBS Hack Journalist Clips Trump Quote to Make Him Sound Racist

At this point in the game, we don’t need any further evidence to conclude that PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor is a hack Democrat whose purpose is less about reporting the news and more about campaigning against President Donald Trump.

A few months ago, Alcindor embarrassed herself by claiming there was no “evidence” that “anarchists” were responsible for the looting and rioting in Minneapolis. A month later, she knocked President Trump for saying that protesters don’t even know whose statues they are tearing down, even though it is starkly obvious that they don’t. This woman constantly hides behind her gender and race to smear this administration and this president. It’s made her a hero to the left, but she’s a symbol of the fake news media to anyone who isn’t suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

No, we don’t need any more evidence to convict Alcindor of crimes against journalism, but she insists on providing more nonetheless. This week, the activist correspondent took a quote from President Donald Trump, stripped it out of context, and framed it on Twitter to make the president sound like a racist.

The original quote, which came during Wednesday’s White House press briefing, featured Trump criticizing Joe Biden for wanting to flood the suburbs with low-income housing.

“And just so you understand, 30 percent plus of the people living in suburbia are minorities- African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans – they’re all minorities, 30 percent,” Trump explained. “The number’s even higher, they say 35, but I like to cut it a little bit lower. You know why? That way I can’t get myself into too much trouble with the fake news.”

Reading that, what do you imagine Trump meant? We’re pretty sure that anyone with a functioning brain can figure out that Trump is saying that he likes to quote the smaller statistic so that the fake news media doesn’t come back and say, ACTUALLY, only 34.9% of the suburban population is minority, so we rate this quote PANTS ON FIRE. Trust us, the Washington Post and PolitiFact have done worse.

But to Alcindor, Trump’s quote meant something completely different.

“A moment to behold. Q: What do you mean by an ‘invasion’ in the suburbs if VP Joe Biden is elected? President Trump: ‘They’re going to destroy suburbia. And 30 percent of the people in suburbia are minorities. They say 35 percent, but I like to cut it lower,'” Alcindor tweeted.

Now, if you read THAT, you would think that Trump is saying he’d like to make it so there are fewer minorities in the suburbs.

“Yesterday, President @realDonaldTrump said he wanted to protect suburbs for ALL Americans of ALL backgrounds, but the unconscionably dishonest tweet below omitted the vast majority of his actual quote to make it seem like he was saying the opposite,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted.

In a normal world, Alcindor would be fired based on this alone.

Alas, this is Clown World. All bets are off.