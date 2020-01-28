Poll: Most Voters Don’t Think Impeachment Will Hurt Trump in November

According to the latest Rasmussen Reports national survey, most voters think that President Trump can survive the impeachment trial without suffering much damage at all in the November election. Furthermore, a majority of voters don’t agree with House impeachment managers like Rep. Adam Schiff, who has said that Trump must be thrown out of office because he’ll cheat to win the election. Put another way, the poll shows that most American voters are not blithering morons, unlike the people in charge of this impeachment farce.

From Rasmussen:

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that just 27% of Likely U.S. Voters believe Trump’s impeachment by House Democrats will hurt him in his bid for reelection. Slightly more (31%) say the impeachment will help him, while just as many (31%) feel it will have no impact. Eleven percent (11%) are not sure.

Even among Democrats, only 40% think Trump’s reelection effort will be hurt by his impeachment. Just 16% of Republicans and 25% of voters not affiliated with either major party agree.

Thirty-eight percent (38%) of all voters agree with Congressman Adam Schiff, the leader of the House Democratic impeachment team, when he said last week, “The president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won.” A plurality (46%) disagrees with Schiff’s charge. Seventeen percent (17%) are not sure.

If Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) is to be believed, this entire impeachment fiasco could be far, far in the rearview mirror by the time Americans actually come out to vote in November. Barrasso suggested to Politico this week that as soon as opening arguments are finished, the Senate will hold votes on calling additional witnesses. And if those votes fail, as they almost certainly will, then there will be nothing stopping Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from moving directly to a vote to acquit the president and put this ridiculous impeachment effort in the grave where it belongs.

“The question is going to come to ‘Have you heard enough to make a decision or do you want witnesses?’ If people say, ‘We’re ready to vote,’ we’re going to vote right then,” said Barrasso.

Politico reported that Barrasso said that Trump’s acquittal could come as early as this Friday.

It’s really hard to overstate how badly Democrats have bungled this. At no time have they had public support for this witch hunt. At no time have they convinced the public that Trump did something worthy of impeachment. This was a sham from the get-go, and a majority of Americans can see right through it. In a year where all of the Democrats’ focus should be on explaining to voters how they’ll do things better than Trump, they’re still trying to re-litigate the 2016 election.

Why would anyone vote for these clowns?