Poor, Burdened Journalists Don’t Want to Cover Another Trump Term

The Hollywood Reporter has a new feature story out that will bring a tear to your eye…if you’re the type of person who cries over the plight of the poor, burdened American journalist. According to their interviews, THR determined that the League of Anti-Trump Journalists (which is to say, the entirety of the mainstream media) is so very tired of the day-to-day battle of covering this president. Despite rolling in the money thanks to the high level of interest that this president generates, they are ready for a “normal” president.

It’s funny: We’d think it would be far easier to sit around and make up fake news about Trump than it would be to, you know, actually do the hard work of chasing down the facts. But maybe after four years of pumping out hateful fiction for the masses, these journalists are beginning to miss the days when they actually did they jobs. Who knows.

Someone should tell them that there’s nothing stopping them from doing that now.

“I don’t know anybody who wants to do another four years of this news cycle,” a senior CNN producer whined to THR.

That’s interesting, because we don’t know anybody who wants to watch CNN’s version of “news” for another four years, either!

“As journalists, I don’t think anybody cares about what party the president of the United States is,” the producer continued. “What they care about is being able to live their lives normally again. I think there’s mental exhaustion around this presidency, and I don’t know anybody who is enjoying it.

“It’s not a matter what his political beliefs or his ideological beliefs are,” the producer lied. “The exhaustion comes from his behaviors. That’s it. His behavior is exhausting. I don’t I think have ever run into anybody who says they literally hate Donald Trump the man. They’re just exhausted by his behavior, and I think that’s fair. Nobody I know is openly rooting for him to lose.”

What a crock. Reading this guy’s nonsense gives you an insight to what the producers who run CNN (and the folks at MSNBC, NY Times, and Washington Post are no different) actually think about the American people. They have nothing but disdain for the collective intelligence of the public. That’s why they feel completely immune to the consequences of spreading blatant lies about Russia, Ukraine, the coronavirus, and anything else that will hurt Trump. As far as they’re concerned, the people are dumb enough to believe just about anything.

The fatigue journalists are feeling isn’t coming from the brutal schedule of keeping up with Trump’s tweets; it’s caused by their own rotting consciences. If they would just pepper their fake news assault on this president with a little bit of truth and honesty, they might find it refreshing.

We certainly would.