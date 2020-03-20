Taking Charge: Trump’s Coronavirus Approval Ratings Climbing Fast

A new poll from ABC News shows that the American public likes what they’re seeing from President Donald Trump as he leads the United States through one of the most difficult crises in our country’s history. While critics and opponents like Joe Biden are using this perilous time to slam Trump and make their case for a Democratic-controlled White House, the public is watching Trump take charge of the pandemic response and evaluating him according to the merits – not according to what his detractors are saying on MSNBC.

“In the new poll, 55% of Americans approve of the president’s management of the crisis, compared to 43% who disapprove,” reported ABC News. “Trump’s approval on this issue is up from last week, when the numbers were nearly reversed. Only 43% approved of Trump’s handling of the pandemic and 54% disapproved in last week’s poll.”

The report continued:

Over the course of a week, the president has shifted his approach and tone, giving daily briefings on the crisis since Saturday, alongside the White House task force leading the response to the coronavirus and announcing some severe measures to combat the virus.

During the two days in which the poll was conducted, the president signed an economic relief bill to help combat the coronavirus, ensuring free testing and paid leave for certain workers, governors and local leaders across the country have imposed more stringent restrictions on travel and day-to-day movements, trading on Wall Street was halted again after the stock market continued to plunge and the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus hiked to over 9,000 across all 50 states.

Trump referred to himself as a “wartime president” on Thursday, and no one can deny the description. We are facing, as the president has said many times, an “invisible enemy” which is made all the worse by the unfortunate reality of asymptomatic transmission. In other words, people who do not seem to be sick at all are passing this virus on to others at a rate of approximately 1-3 people per infected individual. This is what causes exponential growth, and it’s why countries like Italy and Spain were seemingly fine three weeks ago and are now facing an existential crisis in hospitals from border to border.

Hard times call for hard decisions, and President Trump has proven himself capable of rising to the task. He has surrounded himself with experts from every sector, and he has struck a calming – but not blindly optimistic – tone in his daily briefings to the public.

It has been an exceptional approach, especially when the Washington press corps is still more focused on fake news and “catching” the president in a gotcha moment than they are in getting information out to the public. For Trump to remain calm while idiot reporters are shouting about racism and debunked myths about the White House pandemic response office, well, it shows you how immune he’s grown to the nonsensical blathering of the liberal press.

It seems from this poll that the American people, also, have tuned out the partisan noise.