Trump Suggests Some BLM Protesters Being Bankrolled By Shadowy Forces

In an interview with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham on Monday night, President Donald Trump talked about the gathering of violent, aggressive protesters who harassed and assaulted people leaving the White House on the final night of the Republican National Convention. Citing his conversations with one of the RNC speakers, Trump suggested that the people who gathered outside the White House were not just passionate protesters from the area. Indeed, he said that it’s possible they were flown in by moneyed benefactors from other places in the country.

One RNC attendee, he said, was “on a plane from a certain city, and in the plane it was almost completely loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms with gear and this and that. This person was coming to the Republican National Convention and there were like seven people in the plane with this person, and then a lot of people were on the plane to do big damage. This is all happening.”

Trump didn’t speculate on who, specifically, is funding the agitators, but he surmised that it was “people you’ve never heard of, people in the dark shadows.”

“The money,” he said, “is coming from some very stupid rich people who have no idea that if their thing ever succeeded, which it won’t, they will be thrown to the wolves like you’ve never seen before.”

The president said it was a “very dangerous path” for corporations to throw support and money into the Black Lives Matter organization.

“Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization,” Trump said. “You remember ‘Pigs in a blanket, fry them like bacon?’ That was the first time I ever heard of Black Lives Matter. I said, ‘That’s a terrible name, it’s so discriminatory.’ It’s bad for Black people, it’s bad for everybody and all of a sudden it becomes like sort of — although now if you look, it’s gone way down because people are tired of this stuff, what’s going on.”

The president dismissed Joe Biden’s argument that the violence and chaos we’re seeing in many American cities is a hallmark of “Donald Trump’s America.”

“So if it weren’t ‘Donald Trump’s America,’ to just use the expression, as I’m president, you would have riots like you’ve never seen,” Trump said. “The Democrats have lost control of the radical left.”

Well, it’s worse than that; they’ve actively pandered to them and embraced them. And if Biden gets into the White House, the radical crazies will have more influence than ever. If for no other reason, that’s argument enough to give Trump another four years.