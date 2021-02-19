Meme Roundup: Week of 2/14 – 2/20

Well, we made it through another week in Joe Biden’s America, and that calls for a celebration. Why not raise a glass to our continued survival with this roundup of the best memes of the week?

With the firing of Gina Carano from “The Mandalorian” and the cancellation of Chris Harrison of “The Bachelor,” we can see that the Everything is Racist crowd won’t be mollified by having a Democrat in office:

Along similar lines:

President Biden came into office with a lot of promises about how he would handle the COVID pandemic SO much better than Trump, but now that he’s the guy in charge, some of those promises are beginning to look…well, not so promising. Starting with his utter failure to get kids back to school. The Babylon Bee (America’s paper of record) had this failure in mind when they penned our favorite headline of the week:

Hmm, speaking of kids and science:

This week, we learned that the Biden administration is making an effort to purge language like “illegal alien” from the government. With Biden officials using meaningless terms like “undocumented individual,” it’s all the more likely that conversations will continue to look like the following:

Of course, there is something to be said for superficial changes:

Speaking of Trump, the Democrats failed once again to convict him on invented charges of impeachment:

And since we’re a sucker for “dad jokes”, one last one on the same theme:

Have a great weekend!