AP Explains How France is to Blame for Inciting Islamic Terrorists

Two weeks ago, a teacher was attacked and murdered after he showed cartoons of the prophet Muhammad to his class as part of a discussion about the terrorist attack on Charlie Hebdo. Last week, another deranged Islamist killed three people while yelling that old terrorist standby: “Allahu Akbar!” This is France in the late months of 2020, where Islamic terror is once again raising its ugly head.

But rather than condemn this terror out of hand, the Associated Press decided to pen an article answering a question that no one had particularly asked: “Why does France incite anger in the Muslim world?”

Um. Really? Why does the “Muslim world” feel justified in murdering innocent people? Wouldn’t that be a better question to ask? Oh, but then the AP might have to deal with the bloody repercussions of criticizing this “peaceful” religion. So instead of asking the hard questions, they went with the easy, politically-correct mission of blaming the victims.

“Many countries, especially in the democratic West, champion freedom of expression and allow publications that lampoon Islam’s prophet. So why is France singled out for protests and calls for boycotts across the Muslim world, and so often the target of deadly violence from the extremist margins?” asked the reporter. “Its brutal colonial past, staunch secular policies and tough-talking president who is seen as insensitive toward the Muslim faith all play a role.”

Ah. Don’t “talk tough” or be “insensitive” toward the Muslim faith or you might have a beheading coming your way. Just as it should be, right?

“France has the largest population of Muslims in Western Europe, more than 5 million in a nation of 67 million, a legacy of its colonial domination of large swaths of Africa and the Middle East,” the report continued.

We’re pretty sure we found the problem even before the comma. Where there is a greater population of Muslims, there is a greater frequency of Islamic terrorism. Mystery solved. We don’t need to get into France’s “colonial domination” for any further explanation.

We certainly don’t need THIS paragraph: “But the country’s efforts to integrate Muslim immigrants have faltered. The official French doctrine of colorblindness is intended to ignore ethnic and religious backgrounds and to have all French citizens seen as equally French. In reality, the ideal often fuels discrimination against those who look, dress or pray differently from the historically Catholic majority, instead of preventing it.”

Make no mistake, the ideology seen in this paragraph is about more than just Muslims and Islamic terrorism. This is the same ideology that permits and makes excuses for riots in Kenosha and Minneapolis. It is the same ideology that forbids us to speak the truth about criminal aliens coming in from Central America. Where “discrimination” can be found, violence against the “oppressor” is permissible and, perhaps, even sanctified.

But then, as the AP proved with a headline on Sunday, the real victims of Islamic violence aren’t the ones dying under their blades and bombs: “French Muslims, stigmatized by attacks, feel under pressure.”

Wow.

