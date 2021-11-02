Fauci’s suspicious relationship with China is unraveling

Over 20 American scientists who have received taxpayer funds from 637 grants by Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases have also served as visiting lecturers and researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, The National Pulse can exclusively reveal.

The unearthed affiliation between the nearly two-dozen Fauci-funded researchers at the controversial lab – believed to be at the heart of COVID-19’s origins – follows the National Institutes of Health (NIH) admitting that Fauci’s agency funded “gain-of-function” research at the institute in partnership with the American non-profit group EcoHealth Alliance.

In addition to EcoHealth Alliance researchers such as Peter Daszak working with the lab on “killer” viruses, several American professors and researchers who’ve received grants worth millions from Fauci have also collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Unearthed annual reports from 2011, 2012, and 2013 reveal a section titled “Visiting Scientists and Scientific Lectures,” which lists the names of various non-Chinese researchers who’ve taught at or worked with the Chinese Communist Party-run lab. The Wuhan Institute of Virology’s Chinese language website also reveals the identities of several researchers from additional years.

Among the 21 researchers is Stuart Le Grice, who works at the NIH’S National Cancer Institute (NCI) and has received 16 grants from Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), who lectured on “Extending Small Molecule Therapeutics to Cellular and Viral RNAs” in 2018. “At the meeting, Professor Stuart Le Grice first briefly introduced the important impact and application prospects of small molecule drugs that bind to cell or viral RNA in the development of new therapeutic strategies,” explains the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s summary.

Another Wuhan Institute of Virology Visiting Lecturer, Professor Anne Simon, addressed the lab on the “Non-Template Functions of an RNA Virus Genome,” according to an unearthed annual report from 2012. Several visiting scientists have also taught the lab about vaccine development: Tian Wang, who has received 25 NIAID grants, lectured on “Flavivirus: Disease Mechanism and Vaccine Development” and Michael McVoy, who has received 26 NIAID grants, lectured on “Cell Culture Models of Cytomegalovirus Infection: Pitfalls and Epiphanies for Vaccine Development.”

In some cases, Chinese Communist Party officials were in attendance at the Fauci-funded researchers’ lectures, as revealed on the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s website.

Galveston National Laboratory Director James Leduc, who “discussed the prevention and control of new infectious diseases” and “research and cooperation in the field of biosafety management” at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in 2014, had a “cordial talk” with the lab’s Chinese Communist Party Committee Secretary:

Researcher Yuan Zhiming, Dean of the Wuhan Branch of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, on behalf of the leaders of the Institute welcomed Professor James Leduc’s visit and had a cordial talk with him.

“Through this exchange, the two parties hope to jointly build a good contract platform, establish an efficient cooperation mechanism, further strengthen communication and exchanges, integrate resources, expand channels, and carry out extensive development in the field of new infectious disease prevention and biosafety management and training. Cooperation and exchanges will make positive contributions to the global fight against emerging infectious diseases,” notes the lab.

In addition to Fauci-funded researchers affiliating with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, six additional researchers counting funding from separate National Institutes of Health (NIH) agencies have also taught at the lab

Former National Cancer Institute Senior Investigator Dimiter Dimitrov and current NIH Senior Investigator Zheng Zhiming are among the NIH scientists who’ve shared their taxpayer-funded expertise with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

