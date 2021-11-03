Is Hillary Aide Huma Abedin Seeking Political Office?

Does controversial Clinton aide Huma Abedin have political aspirations? She says she is not ruling it out.

Abedin, the longtime aide to Hillary Clinton and estranged wife of convicted sex offender Anthony Weiner, is not saying no to the prospect of running for political office, she said during a recent interview.

Abedin sat down with NBC’s TODAY Show for a roughly 10-minute interview, telling co-host Savannah Guthrie, who asked her at the very end if she had any plans to run for office.

“I am copying Shonda Rhimes,” she said, referencing the famed producer, screenwriter, and author of the book “Year of Yes.”

She continued: “This is my year of saying yes. I’m not saying no to anything.”

When Guthrie asked Abedin whether that means she was planning to do so, she added, “That was, ‘I don’t know.’”

Abedin first got her start with Clinton in 1996 as an intern in the then-first lady’s office. She rose to be a top aide in Clinton’s various offices and served as vice-chair for Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Abedin’s name has also made headlines in connection with her embattled estranged husband, Weiner, who admitted in 2017 to “transferring obscene material to a minor,” the DOJ said at the time. He was later sentenced to 21 months in prison. The longtime pair have one child together and are still finalizing their divorce.

Weiner was seen as an up-and-comer among the Democratic Party before he became embroiled in scandal, including in one instance when he was revealed to have sent an inappropriate image of himself in a bed next to his sleeping child.

Just days before the 2016 Presidential Election, the FBI announced it would reopen an investigation into Clinton’s use of a private computer server during her time as U.S. Secretary of State after emails between Abedin and Clinton were discovered on Weiner’s computer. The FBI ultimately did not recommend criminal charges against Clinton.

The Today interview was one of Abedin’s several news appearances to discuss her memoir, “Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds,” which has just become available.