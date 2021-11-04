Conservative Media Company Files Lawsuit Against Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

The Daily Wire filed a lawsuit against the federal government on Thursday over President Joe Biden’s order mandating that large employers must require their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing.
The Dhillon Law Group, Inc. and Alliance Defending Freedom filed the legal challenge on behalf of The Daily Wire in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit. The mandate requires all private employers of 100 or more employees to force unvaccinated employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, be subject to weekly testing, or lose their job. Attorneys for The Daily Wire will also file an emergency motion to stay the mandate.
“The Daily Wire will not comply with President Biden’s tyrannical vaccine mandate, and we are suing the Biden Administration to put a stop to their gross overreach,” said Daily Wire Co-Founder and Co-CEO Jeremy Boreing. “President Biden, the federal government, social media, and the establishment media have conspired to rob Americans of their freedoms in the name of public health. They have broken faith with the American people through conflicting messaging, false information, and by suppressing data and perspectives with which they disagree.”
The lawsuit alleges that the Biden Administration lacks constitutional and statutory authority to issue the employer mandate, and that the mandate failed to meet the requirements for issuing a rule taking effect immediately without the normal process of considering public comments.
“The federal government lacks the legal authority to compel private employers to play the role of vaccine or COVID police, lack the police power to force private employees to undergo medical treatment, and may not ignore constitutional limits on its ability to regulate every aspect of our lives,” said Dhillon Law Group’s partner Harmeet K. Dhillon. “The Biden administration’s attempt to impose this unprecedented and unlawful federal medical mandate on the U.S. workforce without considering the public’s views is arbitrary, capricious, unsupported by the evidence, and would produce a willfully ignorant rule,”
The lawsuit takes no position on any COVID-19 vaccine or whether any person should make the personal decision whether to receive it. The Daily Wire has employees who have received a COVID-19 vaccine and those who have not.
“The Biden administration’s decision to mandate vaccines through an OSHA rule is unlawful and compels businesses like The Daily Wire to intrude on their employees’ personal health decisions,” said ADF Senior Counsel Ryan Bangert. “The government has no authority to unilaterally declare that employees are workplace hazards or to compel employers to become vaccine commissars, and we are asking the 6th Circuit to put a stop to it immediately.”
The Daily Wire said in a press release:
As the motion for stay filed with the 6th Circuit will argue, the federal government has no power under the Constitution to force half the U.S. private sector workforce — 80 million workers or more — to be vaccinated against their will or endure repeated medical testing as a condition of simply earning a living. Nor is OSHA empowered to compel employers to enforce this government diktat or face punishing fines. Yet the OSHA mandate would do just that. Even if it had such power, Congress did not delegate it to OSHA, which is overtly trying to ram this unconstitutional, extra-statutory, and unprecedented mandate into immediate effect through emergency rulemaking to avoid public comment in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.
Forced to invade employees’ medical choices or histories and their religious beliefs in connection with a condition of employment, The Daily Wire risks being trapped between its obligations under the mandate and the prohibitions against discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as well as the burdens of laws regulating the possession of private information. The mandate is unconstitutional because the Constitution does not grant Congress — much less OSHA — the general police powers needed to mandate vaccination and virus testing as a condition of private employment, or to deputize employers to enforce that mandate on its behalf.
Original Article: https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-the-daily-wire-challenges-biden-administration-vaccine-mandate
these are experimental drugs and we have not to be a genie pig. I don’t believe the government to has the right make us subjects to see if the vaccine works or not. I thought Emergency use drugs were for people with their permission,to use on them when there was no other cure and it would be a last ditch effert
You are exactly right. This is totally unconstitutional. This whole Pandemic has been hijacked by the Far Left Socialist Democratic Government. They have used this to remove our freedoms and liberties. Joe Biden has been placed at the head of this government as a puppet to make these radical changes across our nation. It’s believed that the real culprits is the shadow government of Barack Hussain Obama, under the guidance of George Soros and others that hate America to include Nancy Pelosi, Schumer, and many others that has used this countries governmental leadership to enrich themselves. They love the power of their evilness almost as must as the money that they illegally have hoggishly hoarded over their years in government. This Party and those involved must pay for their attempted destruction of this country. The Red Wave has arrived. I believe if this tyrannical government continues the abuse and misuse of the citizens and our country, the Conservatives will have no choice but to fully enact the total use of the 2nd Amendment and retake our country back in whatever manner necessary. The Left has now pushed many into the corner and they are ready to take up arms and do what is necessary. I advise the Socialist Democrats to take a good long hard look at what they have done to this country within the last 10 month. Either change the direction in which you are pushing this country or the government of the far left will soon begin to reap what you have sown. All I can say is what I see in my vision of the future. If the Socialist Democrats continue on the current path they will long regret what they have started. Complete bloodlines within this unconstitutional tyrannical government of the left will be erased from roles of the living. This is the Vision that I see for the Democrats. Heed the warning or suffer the consequences!
Its not legal so why go to court.its plane nothen! Just do your thing !that’s it. They can’t do shit & they know it.
They think because “ they say so” it makes it legal. It does Not! It is time for all of us to fight for our rights and stop this insanity! And—- patient rights says we do not have to accept any treatment we disagree with.
HOW IGNORANT , STUPID, FOOLISH, NUMBNUTS CAN AMERICANS BE WHO BELIEVE AND VOTED FOR THAT FILTHY NASTY OLD WORTHLESS GOAT WHO LIKES TO PUT HIS NASTY FILTHY HANDS ON CHILDREN. YOA ALL FOOLS WHO VOTED FOR THIS WORTHLESS PRESIDENT GOT WHAT YOU WANTED, NOTHING BUT TRASH. WE NEED SOMETHING BETTER THAN TRASH FOR THIS ONCE GREAT BLESSED NATION.
Biden has no authority to over ride the will of the People because it’s un lawful for the president to dictate his will over the People.
