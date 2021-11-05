Dr. Ben Carson Warns Kids Should ‘Absolutely Not’ Get COVID Vaccine

Dr. Ben Carson, a former surgeon at the John Hopkins Children’s Center, is speaking out this week to warn that children should “absolutely not” get the COVID-19 vaccine because Joe Biden’s effort to get them vaccinated is a “giant experiment.” Carson went on to warn that there is not sufficient data to determine the long-term risks posed by the shots.

“Do we want to put our children at risk, when we know that the risk of the disease to them is relatively small, but we don’t know what the future risks are? Why would we do a thing like that? It makes no sense whatsoever,” Carson told Fox News.

When asked directly if children should get the shot, Carson replied by saying “absolutely not,” adding that “the mortality rate for children from COVID-19 is 0.025, which is very similar to the rate for seasonal flu.”

“And we haven’t been for years and years going through all these things for seasonal flu,” he said, citing studies showing natural immunity “is very, very effective.”

“You look at the Cleveland Clinic study, 1,300 of their health care workers who had been previously infected, none of them got reinfected,” he said. “So, I know the CDC is coming out with their recommendations and trying to spin things their way. But we ought to look at all of the data.”

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s independent advisory panel recommended a two-dose series of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years old in a unanimous vote. President Joe Biden celebrated this on Wednesday by calling it “a giant step forward to further accelerate our path out of this pandemic.”

“The bottom line is: We’ve been planning and preparing for months to vaccinate our children. Our program will be ramping up this week and more doses (will be) shipped out each day so that we have it fully up and running by next week,” Biden said, according to CNN.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make these vaccines easily available and raise awareness of the importance of getting vaccinated. So parents of children ages 5 and over: please get them vaccinated,” he continued. “Because here’s the deal. Children make up one-quarter of the cases in this country and while rare, children can get very sick from Covid-19. And some can end up, few can end up hospitalized.”

“This vaccine is safe and effective, so get your children vaccinated to protect themselves, to protect others and to stop the spread and to help us beat this pandemic,” Biden added.

Of course, he offered no evidence to support the vaccine being “safe and effective” for children, because there is none that shows how it will impact them down the road.

Original Article: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/11/dr-ben-carson-reveals-why-kids-should-absolutely-not-get-covid-vaccine-giant-experiment/?utm_source=home-headline-stories