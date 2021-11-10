Liz Cheney Slams January 6 “False Flag” Conspiracy Theory

Rep. Liz Cheney on has equated allegations that the January 6 insurrection was a “false flag operation” meant to target supporters of then-President Donald Trump to the same kind of “conspiracy theories” that claim the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, were “an inside job.”

During an appearance alongside Democratic House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina on “Fox News Sunday,” the Wyoming Republican dismissed assertions that the Capitol riot was pushed by the “deep state,” which originates from a debunked conspiracy theory that a clandestine network of officials are seeking to undermine the duly-elected government.

When host Chris Wallace asked the congresswoman if there was any truth to such claims, she immediately replied: “No, not at all.”

Cheney, who has been among the most vocal conservatives to refute Trump’s continued claims surrounding the 2020 presidential election, is one of two Republicans — alongside Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — serving on the January 6 select committee investigating the insurrection.

“It’s the same kind of thing that you hear from people who say that 9/11 was an inside job, for example. It’s un-American to be spreading those kinds of lies, and they are lies,” Cheney said. “We have an obligation that goes beyond partisanship and an obligation that we share — Democrats and Republicans together — that we understand every single piece of the facts about what happened that day and to make sure the people who did it are held accountable.”

“To call it a false flag operation — to spread those kinds of lies — is really dangerous,” she added.

Wallace did not specifically say where the allegations originated, but Cheney in late October tweeted out a statement criticizing conservative host Tucker Carlson, who has a new docuseries, “Patriot Purge,” which is airing on the Fox streaming service Fox Nation.

“It appears that @FoxNews is giving @TuckerCarlson a platform to spread the same type of lies that provoked violence on January 6,” the congresswoman wrote. “As @FoxNews knows, the election wasn’t stolen, and January 6 was not a ‘false flag’ operation.”

In a trailer for the “docuseries,” an individual says: “False flags have happened in this country … one of which may have been January 6.”

The docuseries has drawn condemnation from Kinzinger, along with longtime Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera.

