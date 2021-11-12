Trump Will Speak to Biden Under One Condition

Former President Trump has told Fox News that if he could “save the country, he would,” and that he has not spoken to Joe Biden since he has assumed the Oval Office.

Trump also said that he would only speak to Biden under one condition. The former president made these comments during an exclusive interview with Fox News.

“I haven’t spoken to him,” Trump said. “No, I haven’t spoken to him, no.”

Trump skipped Biden’s inauguration in January — the first president to skip the inaugural ceremony of his successor since 1869.

During the interview, Trump was pressed on whether he would be willing to reach out to Biden.

“Would I? You know, if I could help this country, I’d help the country,” Trump told Fox News. “But they have a very different view.”

The former president said the country “is going to hell” and “is being deserted.”

“You know, if we would work on making America great, as opposed to all of the stuff with what they do with their little games, with the other side, with the Democrats, and the fake impeachments, and all of the things that they’ve done, if we would just work on greatness for this country, we would be beating everybody,” Trump said. “So quickly, so easily.”

In April 2020, during the presidential campaign, Trump and Biden had a rare phone conversation to discuss strategy related to the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Trump and Biden, at the time, described that conversation as being very positive.

Meanwhile, at the recent Climate Summit, Biden’s ex-boss, former President Obama, took the opportunity to take a swipe at Trump. Obama criticized Trump and other Republicans for what he called “active hostility toward climate science.”