Megyn Kelly Put On Notice By CNN’s Don Lemon

CNN personality Don Lemon has filed a legal complaint against former Fox News host Megyn Kelly.

The complaint came in the form of a legal letter from Lemon’s attorneys. The letter accused Kelly of allowing listeners to be fed a “lopsided and inaccurate” story about what occurred between Dustin Hice – a man who accuses Lemon of sexual harassment – and the CNN host.

The letter puts Kelly on legal notice by Lemon after the conservative talk show host invited Hice onto her popular SiriusXM radio show.

“You permitted Mr. Hice’s statements to go unchallenged during your broadcast, clearly out of a vendetta you have against Mr. Lemon,” read a letter from Lemon’s attorney, Caroline J. Polisi, obtained by Radar Online.

Hice accused Lemon of sexually assaulting him in Sag Harbor during the summer of 2018. Hice filed a lawsuit a year later and said that he has suffered “feelings of shame, humiliation, anxiety, anger, and guilt.”

The incident occurred before Lemon announced his engagement to his partner, Tim Malone. According to the letter, Hice falsely stated that he was offered $500K to settle the battery lawsuit. Lemon’s lawyer said that they offered a “nuisance” amount of $8K, and Hice “demanded” $1.5 million in exchange for not going public with the claim.

Lemon’s lawyer also accused Hice of bribing a witness and distorting what happened.

“Mr. Lemon has presented evidence of Mr. Hice offering to bribe a witness and that he intentionally destroyed and withheld material evidence that both is directly relevant to his purported claims and that severely undermines his credibility,” she wrote in the letter.

In the complaint letter, the attorney asked Kelly to correct her “reckless” reporting and public statements. “I hope you will correct your reckless reporting today and the prior public statements you have made about this case — statements that demonstrated a reckless disregard for the truth and absolutely no effort on your part to try to ascertain the facts.”

CNN, the network with which Lemon has had a longstanding relationship, stood by one of its most high-profile hosts and implied that Hice, in the past, has shown contempt for CNN and has said as much on his now-deleted social media platforms.

“This claim follows his unsuccessful threats and demands for an exorbitant amount of money from Don Lemon. Don categorically denies these claims, and this matter does not merit any further comment at this time,” read a statement from CNN at the time of the initial letter.

For now, Kelly has not yet publicly responded to the letter from Lemon’s attorney, we have no idea if she has responded privately through an attorney or in any other capacity.