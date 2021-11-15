Megyn Kelly Put On Notice By CNN’s Don Lemon

CNN personality Don Lemon has filed a legal complaint against former Fox News host Megyn Kelly.
The complaint came in the form of a legal letter from Lemon’s attorneys. The letter accused Kelly of allowing listeners to be fed a “lopsided and inaccurate” story about what occurred between Dustin Hice – a man who accuses Lemon of sexual harassment – and the CNN host.
The letter puts Kelly on legal notice by Lemon after the conservative talk show host invited Hice onto her popular SiriusXM radio show.
“You permitted Mr. Hice’s statements to go unchallenged during your broadcast, clearly out of a vendetta you have against Mr. Lemon,” read a letter from Lemon’s attorney, Caroline J. Polisi, obtained by Radar Online.
The letter also accused Kelly of allowing listeners to be fed a “lopsided and inaccurate” story about what occurred between Hice and Lemon.
Hice accused Lemon of sexually assaulting him in Sag Harbor during the summer of 2018. Hice filed a lawsuit a year later and said that he has suffered “feelings of shame, humiliation, anxiety, anger, and guilt.”
The incident occurred before Lemon announced his engagement to his partner, Tim Malone. According to the letter, Hice falsely stated that he was offered $500K to settle the battery lawsuit. Lemon’s lawyer said that they offered a “nuisance” amount of $8K, and Hice “demanded” $1.5 million in exchange for not going public with the claim.
Lemon’s lawyer also accused Hice of bribing a witness and distorting what happened.
“Mr. Lemon has presented evidence of Mr. Hice offering to bribe a witness and that he intentionally destroyed and withheld material evidence that both is directly relevant to his purported claims and that severely undermines his credibility,” she wrote in the letter.
In the complaint letter, the attorney asked Kelly to correct her “reckless” reporting and public statements. “I hope you will correct your reckless reporting today and the prior public statements you have made about this case — statements that demonstrated a reckless disregard for the truth and absolutely no effort on your part to try to ascertain the facts.”
CNN, the network with which Lemon has had a longstanding relationship, stood by one of its most high-profile hosts and implied that Hice, in the past, has shown contempt for CNN and has said as much on his now-deleted social media platforms.
“This claim follows his unsuccessful threats and demands for an exorbitant amount of money from Don Lemon. Don categorically denies these claims, and this matter does not merit any further comment at this time,” read a statement from CNN at the time of the initial letter.
For now, Kelly has not yet publicly responded to the letter from Lemon’s attorney, we have no idea if she has responded privately through an attorney or in any other capacity.
48 CommentsLeave a Reply
canadian pharmacy antibiotics Trecator SC
Don Lemon is a waste of CNN’s time. He is biased and does not report the news accurately. Only what HIS views are. Shame on him for acting in a most inappropriate manner in a public setting.
He’s a waste of time, period.
He is a waste of the “air” he breaths. Reprobate is the only word to describe this POS.
I guess that since CNN is backing one of the most one sided TV host (his) DL then it is safe to say CNN is dedicated to the Truth, the Whole Truth, and Nothing But the Truth So Help me***.
generic cialis no prescription australia cialis with dapoxetine from canada
Don Lemon is a disgrace to the news profession! He only espouses the point of view of extremely liberal politicians. They give him his “talking points” and he regurgitates them in every episode of his show. He’s a disgusting liberal tool who delights in flaunting his homosexuality at every opportunity. He needs to be fired!! We don’t need his propaganda!
list of online pharmacies online pharmacy no prior prescription
Don Lemon as well as these so called journalists are a disgrace to the profession. They lie, only report their narrative, propaganda, and if they can put Jeffrey Toobin back on their network imagine how they can lie about Don Lemon. CNN is disgraceful
Don Lemon as well as these so called journalists are a disgrace to the profession. They lie, only report their narrative, propaganda, and if they can put Jeffrey Toobin back on their network imagine how they can lie about Don Lemon. CNN is disgraceful Never remarked on this. They are not telling the truth
cialis dosage recommend buy cialis online in australia
Why do we have to dwell in the smallness and grunginess of certain inconsequential types like that lemon guy?
Not that I like Kelly anymore but I don’t think she has anything to worry about. Especially considering all the false,fake and outright lying Lemon does on his show. The MSM no longer provides unbiased news including him and he has the nerve to accuse her of it? It will be tossed out I believe.
cheapest cialis from india generic cialis available in usa
Lemon is Perfect name for him. He only opens his mouth to lie or suck. He’s so far left he should just be called Comrade Lemon.
Isn’t that just rich that Lemon files a law suit against Megyn Kelly for doing an interview that he considers lopsided, where has this AH been for the past 4 1/2 years that we had to listen to him along with everyone on cnn talk trash about President Trump 24/7, that wasn’t lopsided? He is such an arrogant idiot. RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA well to use your words “I hope you will correct your reckless reporting and prior public statements you have made about this – statements that demonstrated a reckless disregard for the truth and absolutely no effort on your part to try an ascertain the facts” again RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA. KARMA lemon KARMA
shame on the lemon
buy robaxin without prescription canada
provigil over the counter modalert online
canadian pharmacy no prescription generic cialis cialis trial coupon
buy dapoxetine with cialis cialis lilly australia
ivermectin 3mg
best viagra brand in canada
Доброго времени суток дамы и господа, если вам срочно нужны деньги на покупку телефона или другие свои нужды… Но зарплата через несколько дней, тогда советую вам взять быстрый займ на карту без отказа и проверки кредитной истории.
На сайте https://zaimlenda.ru/ под подбору онлайн займов вы сможете выбрать МФО по своим условиям и отправить заявку, обычно это занимает не более 10 минут! Также хочу добавить что во многих компаниях сейчас акция в виде бесплатного займа под 0% до 30 дней.
buy modalert online provigil over the counter
ivermectin iv stromectol 12 mg Ophxh07a stromectol over the counter
modafinil generic modafinil 200mg
does cialis really work cialis online canada ripoff
Prednisone
where to buy doxycycline in australia
see this here https://pharmfriend.site/deu/fresh-fingers/
How about this When Don Lemon becomes a reputable new personal and stops spreading lies about Donald Trump maybe then and only then can we ever believe that he did not grab Mr Hices genitalia, Mr Lemon has always proported himself as a biased pig on CNN and his reputation transcended him. I hope Mr Hice sues the crap out of him as Mr Lemon deserves to know he is not above the scrutanty he gives others as he has been given a free pass from CNN to lie about whatever topic he reports on like the vaccine
stromectol pill stromectol 3mg tablets
how much does ivermectin cost ivermectin 9 mg
ivermectin 6 mg stromectol
stromectol 12mg stromectol 3 mg tablets price
modafinil provigil
THIS THING IS A DISGRACE TO THE NEWS MEDIA AND SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED ON THE AIR.
sildenafil tablets in india
Приключения Пильи бесплатно в хорошем качестве Приключения Пильи смотреть онлайн в хорошем качестве hd Приключения Пильи бесплатно
augmentin 500 mg
ivermectin 90 mg stromectol ivermectin 3 mg
Приключения Пильи смотреть бесплатно Мультфильм Приключения Пильи смотреть онлайн в хорошем качестве бесплатно Приключения Пильи смотреть в хорошем качестве
stromectol 3 mg tablet buy ivermectin 12 mg for humans
п»їorder stromectol online buy stromectol pills
provigil price
Смотреть онлайн Приключения Пильи в хорошем качестве Смотреть мультфильм Приключения Пильи 2021 онлайн бесплатно в хорошем качестве Приключения Пильи бесплатно
ivermectin tablets uk