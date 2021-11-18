African American MSNBC Host Attacks “White Truckers”

An African American host on MSNBC calls out America’s truck drivers for being old, white, and angry.

Tiffany Cross shamed the trucking industry on air for being predominantly made up of White male truckers who voted for former President Trump, pressing her guest on how to disrupt the stigma.

The “Cross Connection” host explained that her own brother is a truck driver, and she worried for his safety because it “feels like a dangerous industry.”

Cross’ guest, Cross-country Truck Driving School owner and president Pamela Day, mapped out her efforts to promote diversity in the sector.

“We say we’re not building truck drivers but safe CMV operators,” she said. “Folks that can get back to their home whenever they’re done with their shift. That’s the most important part.”

But Cross dug deeper, questioning Day on how the industry can become “more welcoming” after interviewing drivers of color who reported acts of racism and aggression.

“This is an industry populated by a lot of White men over the age of 55,” the host added. “This group of people overwhelmingly voted for Trump. Some people have talked about aggressive truck drivers cutting them off or not being helpful.”

“So, obviously, the more populated it is with people of color, I think you’ll see less of that.”

Day, who drove for eight years, responded by instead stressing the need for women to fill trucking jobs.

“I appreciate you for helping us get this word out,” she said. “The women will be able to close this deficit if we just let them know.”

Cross is no stranger to controversy and race-baiting. She stoked outrage last month after sharing another racially-charged claim that some Black media faces were “not necessarily Black voices.”

“OK, Carlos Watson, Sage Steele, Van Jones. What do these three folks have in common? Well, they’re all people who’ve been prompted up by wealthy or powerful White Americans, and yet we, the keepers of the culture, don’t really rock with any of them like that. Now obviously, the three of these folks are definitely Black faces. However, they are not necessarily Black voices. And there’s a difference,” Cross said.