African American MSNBC Host Attacks “White Truckers”

An African American host on MSNBC calls out America’s truck drivers for being old, white, and angry.
Tiffany Cross shamed the trucking industry on air for being predominantly made up of White male truckers who voted for former President Trump, pressing her guest on how to disrupt the stigma.
The “Cross Connection” host explained that her own brother is a truck driver, and she worried for his safety because it “feels like a dangerous industry.”
Cross’ guest, Cross-country Truck Driving School owner and president Pamela Day, mapped out her efforts to promote diversity in the sector.
“We say we’re not building truck drivers but safe CMV operators,” she said. “Folks that can get back to their home whenever they’re done with their shift. That’s the most important part.”
But Cross dug deeper, questioning Day on how the industry can become “more welcoming” after interviewing drivers of color who reported acts of racism and aggression.
“This is an industry populated by a lot of White men over the age of 55,” the host added. “This group of people overwhelmingly voted for Trump. Some people have talked about aggressive truck drivers cutting them off or not being helpful.”
“So, obviously, the more populated it is with people of color, I think you’ll see less of that.”
Day, who drove for eight years, responded by instead stressing the need for women to fill trucking jobs.
“I appreciate you for helping us get this word out,” she said. “The women will be able to close this deficit if we just let them know.”
Cross is no stranger to controversy and race-baiting. She stoked outrage last month after sharing another racially-charged claim that some Black media faces were “not necessarily Black voices.”
“OK, Carlos Watson, Sage Steele, Van Jones. What do these three folks have in common? Well, they’re all people who’ve been prompted up by wealthy or powerful White Americans, and yet we, the keepers of the culture, don’t really rock with any of them like that. Now obviously, the three of these folks are definitely Black faces. However, they are not necessarily Black voices. And there’s a difference,” Cross said.
You are an idiot. You can try to “diversify” the trucking industry but if a black person doesnt want to become a truck driver then so be it. What would your reaction be to “we need to diversify rioters because most rioters are black”. MSNBC – MoronSNewsBroadCast.
this woman (and I use the word tenderly) is crazy in her own right. it is people like her that wants to keep tension between races. Leave this alone and quit spewing hate…
Why is the MSM not yelling to diversify college and professional sports?
Things to consider
No. 1 Diversify college and professional sports. That would shut a lot of mouths.
Dip all American military ammo in pigs blood. That would cut down on our need to send our soldiers all over the world fighting muslims. They cringe at the thought of swine getting close to them yet alone being on the bullets and bombs that kill them.
All these idiots on TV are wanting something for nothing and claim racism on everything! They are really dividing Whites and Blacks by claiming racism on everything! I am sick of it !! Slavery was in every country in the world and that includes white slavery “before” America became a nation on the Ivory Coast! For all you thick skulled racist out there AMERICA is the only nation that has laws against slavery! Put that in your collard greens, ham hocks!!! Blacks have become more outspoken since that racist OBAMA and his RACIST WIFE who said for the first time in her life she was proud of the nation for electing her husband a Black Racist! I guess she was not proud of being able to go to college ,get a degree and go to “work” which i guess blacks do not do a lot because all i see are demonstrations with that filthy dirty Jesse Jackson and bone head bone face Al Sharpton ! I think we need more Black truck driver and less BLM(BACON, LETTUCE,,TOMATOES} DEMONSTRATIONS MAGA 1 OF 74,000,000 PLUS AMERICAN PATRIOTS HAD ENOUGH ,COCKED LOADED WITH “DRY POWDER” READY TO RIGHT THE SHIP! RED, YELLOW , BLACK AND WHITE FED UP WITH SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS AND YELLOW BACK REPUBLICANS NOT WAITING ANY LONGER!! MAY START IN KENOSHA ANY MINUTE!!! BLM, ANTIFA, KKK MUST BE CRUSHED NOW!! EVERYONE EQUAL!!! WE ALL LIKE CHICKEN!!!
she’s a racist
Blacks can run faster and jump higher, so Blacks would be pissed if equity were demanded in some of those sports. Tests show, they are at or near the bottom of the list for intelligence, yet they demand equity!
The US may win its share of Gold medals in sports, but in the past 50 years the US is falling far behind in all of the other areas, where preference has been doled out to make universities and businesses more “equitable”! Xi Jinping doesn’t give two shits for their equity!
That is a misnomer, it just may be that whites who can jump high and run fast want a better way of life than bouncing a ball. I know of what I speak because I personally know of some whites who have all the attributes but chose the business world instead of the sporting world. This **** is nothing but a dirtbag racist who thrives on keeping the total division in America alive and kicking. That is the only way they can stay on the front pages.
Does PMSNBC have a website recruiting ONLY people with S*** For Brains ?????????? I wouldn’t let ANY of their people walk my dog , much less watch their LEFTY propaganda shows !!!!!!!!!!
Amen!!!
I am a truck driver of 20+ yrs. At my company we have 50-ish drivers (when their not quitting). We have out of all those drivers 8 white dudes. So how much more diversified would you like?
Yes we all are over 50yrs old so she right on that. As far as drivers be rude on the road. You can that the rude az 4 wheelers that are on their phones. Doing their makeup,etc…
We are on time schedules & only have so many hours to drive in a day. So yeah we get upset at times. We are constantly getting cut off by people who can’t driver or merge onto the roads. So you want nice drivers? Learn to stay off your phones & learn the rules of the roads. Then we’ll be nice.
PS:
If ever what to really see a racist. Just look in the mirror you racist ?itch….
I live in California and didn’t grow up around a lot of black people. However, the ones I did grow up with are some of the nicest people I have ever known. I did grow up around a lot of Native American people and again, they are some of the most generous, kind and wonderful people I have ever known. I keep seeing a lot of hate from both sides of the black vs white yet in everyday life, I see a lot of love, support, kindness and respect. I don’t care for a person because of the color of their skin and I believe there are millions of people that believe the same way. Acceptance of anyone and everyone is a personal decision and I believe most of America has millions of people who respect each others differences. YES, there are bad people in America, they are spread across the entire world. However, there are billions of very nice people who do not care about the color of your skin, how money you have or whether or not you believe in God. Truck drivers have rough jobs to do, meeting deadlines, driving in rain, snow, wind and worst of all, lots and lots of traffic. They are hardworking people that provide millions of Americans of all colors, food, clothes, gas, equipment and so much more. I have also found, that it it usually the racist who is calling everyone as racist. Thank you to all the truck drivers whether you are male or female or what ever nationality. YOU ARE ALL AWESOME!
The BLM crowd was bitchin about the stats when people were comparing the 13% vs. the 70 percent in prison.
So lets just say that every working position, every sporting team , every college , every hospital , every political party has to meet these same percentages in their make up of hired personnel. 13 percent of all basketball teams are to be black and the rest will be white or other ethnicity’s. so forth and so on for every organization.
It is and has been the plan to divide Americans every way they can. They seem stupid but not very many people are that stupid when they get to the level of network news anchor. It is an orchestrated plan and they are all marching to the same drummer and they are puppets. It is sad to see the race baiting working on normally good hearted people that try to retaliate and take the bait. A few and very very minute amount of white people are racist and probably just as many people of color are racist but no society is without their problems. I see a lot more love and caring for others of all color than anything resembling racism. Let lamestream media continue to spew their divisive hate speach…it is so easy to see through them and they are losing their audience and have already lost all respect.
Don’t buy into their hate……It is and has been the plan to divide Americans every way they can. They seem stupid but not very many people are that stupid when they get to the level of network news anchor. It is an orchestrated plan and they are all marching to the same drummer and they are puppets. It is sad to see the race baiting working on normally good hearted people that try to retaliate and take the bait. A few and very very minute amount of white people are racist and probably just as many people of color are racist but no society is without their problems. I see a lot more love and caring for others of all color than anything resembling racism. Let lamestream media continue to spew their divisive hate speach…it is so easy to see through them and they are losing their audience and have already lost all respect.
That’s when truck drivers decided to boycott anything having to do with NBC or Soros . The blacks may have to step to the Jews tune like going out into the street and black people calling other people Nazi’s which is not what black people tend to call other people which shows who holds their leash like this woman sock puppet but when push comes to shove the Jews need white people more then white people need the Jews and I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of truck drivers want payback on Soros for 2020. Too bad Soros is still alive after what he did in 2020. Oh and incidentally Kyle Rittenhouse did nothing wrong.
modalert 200 modafinil online
Evidently some of these people have never been discriminated against:
I am white and when I was younger tried to get into college and was told:
If I wasn’t “white” I could get my college completely paid for and wouldn’t have to pay it back. This was from my counselor who was black.
Truck-driving IS a dangerous profession! Anyone who isn’t something of a chance-taker shouldn’t even try it. Long drives on icy roads, strange neighborhoods, maneuvering those HUGE vehicles around tight corners…altogether not one for the weak of heart. So, IF someone, anyone thinks these undeniably risky jobs that demand great skill should just be given to people who happen to be black, think again. When sharing the road with one, all I hope for is an eminently skillful person at the wheel so that I and my little car do not get smushed…so should everyone else.
I drove 18 wheels for 12 years, over the road & local and 45 years in other professions. From what I experienced, I would bet the real reason blacks keep away from driving jobs, as a group of people, they don’t work as hard. Truck drivers work hard. If a driver doesn’t work hard they are let go. There is no place to hide in the driving field. If a driver is lazy, it will show very quickly. You can not fake miles driven and can not fake how many stops are made per day.
