GOP Trounces an Obama Endorsed Candidate in Deep Blue Territory

The “Red Wave” is coming, and Democrats are about to be swept away by it.

Endorsements from former President Obama and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn in reliably blue Columbia, South Carolina, were not enough to push the city’s Democratic mayoral candidate over the finish line.

Republican Daniel Rickenmann, a businessman and Columbia city council member, defeated Democrat Tameika Isaac Devine 52% to 48% in Columbia, which sits in a county that President Biden carried by almost 40 points in 2020.

Obama had released an audio message in support of Devine. The former president carried the city’s county by 29 points in 2008 and 33 points in 2012.

Clyburn, one of the most prominent Democrats in both the South and the Black community, who many believe saved President Biden’s flailing 2020 campaign with his endorsement, also endorsed Devine.

Columbia has been so reliably blue over the last several years that Republicans didn’t put forth a challenger to Rickenmann’s Democratic predecessor, Mayor Stephen Benjamin.

Republicans are likening Rickenmann’s victory to the GOP’s successful push in Virginia weeks ago that elected businessman Glenn Youngkin as the commonwealth’s next governor despite Virginians voting reliably blue for several cycles.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, celebrated Rickenmann’s victory as part of a “Red Wave.”

The Democrat losses in South Carolina and Virginia come as Biden’s poll numbers continue to tank and a USA Today/Suffolk University poll earlier this week painted a grim picture of the party’s chances in the 2022 midterms.

The survey, which was taken after the Virginia elections but before House Democrats passed the popular infrastructure bill shortly after, showed Biden with nearly rock-bottom approval ratings, Vice President Kamala Harris with numbers that are even worse, and Democrats trailing by a wide margin on the generic congressional ballot.

And the latest Quinnipiac University national poll puts Biden’s approval rating at a devastating 36%, with disapproval at 53%. That’s the president’s lowest level of public support in Quinnipiac polling since taking over in the White House in January.

