Why Don’t Democrats Care About This Massacre?

An Illinois Democratic staffer brazenly mocked the Waukesha SUV tragedy that killed five and injured dozens in Wisconsin on Sunday, sarcastically equating the incident to Kyle Rittenhouse‘s highly-publicized acquittal last week.
‘It was probably just self-defense,’ Mary Lemanski, 46, reportedly the social media director for the Democratic Party in DuPage County, wrote on Twitter Sunday night in the wake of the Wisconsin attack, in the first of a string of since-deleted, scornful posts.
‘Living in Wisconsin, he probably felt threatened,’ Lemanski continued in her late-night tirade, referring to the SUV driver in the Waukesha case.
‘I’m sure he didn’t want to hurt anyone,’ she added. ‘He came to help people.’
The posts seemed to make light of the successful self-defense argument that 18-year-old Rittenhouse and his defense team made during the teen’s recent trial over two shooting deaths in Kenosha last year – which saw a Wisconsin jury find the defendant not guilty Friday.
‘The blood of Kyle Rittenhouse’s victims is on the hands of Wisconsin citizens,’ the Democratic staffer sniped in another scornful post.
‘Even the children,’ she further declared.
The DuPage Democrat then offered onlookers her own perspective on the Sunday attack.
‘I’m sad,’ Lemanski shared later that night. ‘I’m sad anytime anyone dies.’
‘I just believe in Karma and this came around quick on the citizens of Wisconsin.’
Then, in another, more judgmental, message directed to the citizens of the state that saw both of the contentious attacks, the staffer proclaimed, ‘You reap what you sow, Wisconsin.’
She added: ‘It’s sad people died, but when you open the door to vigilante justice, everyone seems threatening.’
The Democratic Party of DuPage county’s website lists Lemanski as a current staffer and ‘DuPage Dems’ Difference Maker.’
According to a biography found on the site, the 46-year-old manages the party’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts, and is a single mom of two kids.
Her LinkedIn profile shows that she currently still holds the position, and has since 2018.
On her personal Facebook page, Lemanski posted November 15 that a ‘white wing group’ was trying to prevent her from speaking at a school board meeting.
She accused the group of being ‘fascists’ who shut down ‘all opposing viewpoints.’
Lemanski did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment on the since-deleted posts Monday, nor did the Democratic Party of DuPage County, when asked for confirmation if Lemanski was still employed by their organization.
She has since posted a further slew of tweets, writing: ‘Nobody cared about me like my whole life. My mom used to leave me for hours at a time alone in my play pen.
‘I’ve put out music for 20 years nobody gave a sh*t. Why do people all of a sudden care about a stupid remark? I can’t believe my 15 minutes of fame is for this sh*t.’
At least five people were killed and 40 injured – including 12 children – during Sunday’s tragedy in Waukesha, when a speeding SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in the suburban town near Milwaukee.
Darrell Brooks, 39, has been arrested and named by police as a ‘person of interest’ in the mass-killing event.
On November 5, Brooks was charged with felony bail jumping, recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer, three days earlier on November 2.
The circumstances around that incident remain unclear but he posted a $1,000 cash bond on November 19, according to court records.
His motive for Sunday’s attack remains unclear; police will not confirm whether it was a deliberate act of terror or if Brooks accidentally ran into the crowds after losing control of his car while fleeing a knife crime.
Social media profiles reveal Brooks was an amateur rapper who went by the name MathBoi Fly, and claimed to have ‘turned to the streets at a very young age’ while growing up in a ‘dangerous West Side neighborhood of Washington Park’. He described himself as ‘the best underground artist in his city’.
Update: Mary Lemanski has since resigned. Full story here.
Originally posted here.
What a piece of work. She better hope karma doesn’t come back to bite her. Even if she deserves it, the people around her could become collateral damage. I wonder what this creep thinks of the kids killed in biden’s attack in Afghanistan. Was that karma you idiot.
This can only be described as Sheer Malicious Evil.
A day of reckoning is coming.
The commiecrats are desperate to somehow blame this senseless murder by one of their own on anyone but the perp, including calling it Karma as if the victims were somehow to blame. It will be entertaining to see just how they try to twist themselves out of this one.
It seems like Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Oregon, Washington, California, Illinois are all reaping what they have sowed into this bleeding heart, socialist, no boarder, racist, illegal, stealing elections, defund the police agenda fair bails or no bails ! Someone is Wisconsin needs to have balls to take this guy out who has been arrested over 10 times for serious crimes! Then find this judge now and judge him from the end of a rope! The judicial system has let us all down and we have to smarter on electing these idiots or suffer the consequence ! No more mental illness claims on serious felonies!! lets go Brandon and take our COUNTRY BACK NOW! THIS IS CRAZY STUFF! FOR EACH PERSON KILLED AND OR HURT IN THIS A JUDGE WHO TURNED HIM LOOSE “UNJUSTLY” IN T6HE PAST SHOULD ARESTED AND CHARGE AS AN ACCESSORY!!!! WE HAVE TO TAKE OUR COUNTRY BACK “NOW’ OR THERE WILL BE NOTHING LEFT!!
Who cares what this POS dummycrat says? They’re all nuts!
The LIBERALS are loving this Crap . They love seeing this Happen when its not One of their People. They don’t care is a blm or Antifa does it. But H*** Bell’s Don’t ever let a Incent White person do it H*** No don’t let that Happen. That’s not the way it works around here.
Just another example of how we the people suffer when ideologs spin reality in an attempt to further their political beliefs. Absolutely no concern about the real world implications of race baiting and lying perpetred by the soulless morons that prefer anarchy and killing over conservative values. This literal piece of garbage is actually celebrating the deaths and injuries suffered by complete innocents. Though we see it every day this sort of self serving hateful garbage does in fact hurt real people in very real ways. While democrats waste our time and taxpayer money on pronouns and silencing opposing views they have no hesitation to speak in such a disgusting manner. This mealy mouthed hateful leftist has lost her job but the pain created for grieving families should be given more than silence from the idiots that hire and support garbage like herself. Since freedom of speech is very important to conservatives we can only take satisfaction in knowing she was fired but we should expect an apology from the leftists that constantly push this agenda. It’s not enough to attempt to destroy a young man’s life by absolutely false accusations but now because of their failure to do so we get laughter at the expense of innocent people. Disgusting isn’t strong enough to describe what we see here and nearly every single time a democrat opens their mouth. This is exactly why the democrats have no chance of holding on to power. They have sold their souls. Time for normal thinking human beings that call themselves democrats to make a stand again such disgusting behavior or be judged accordingly. Lay down with dogs and you will get fleas
This is why every person with an ounce of common sense needs to call, write, text, send a letter, whatever it takes to get rid of politicians like this one. The deaths of innocent people, especially children at an event to celebrate is so wrong on so many levels. I hope and pray every person, no matter what political party you believe, you must believe a statement like this, ‘It was probably just self-defense,’ Mary Lemanski, 46, reportedly the social media director for the Democratic Party in DuPage County, should be fired immediately. What a coward she is for comparing one situation to another is not the type of person that should be serving in our government. I don’t care what party she represents, THIS is just plain wrong. Parents, grandparents, children were killed or injured by this person. Innocent people just trying to have a normal day of celebration but it appears America is deep in trouble and our representatives in the government just continue to vote Biden’s way regardless of what Americans want, need and should be entitled to have as we are the ones paying their salaries. I hope this person is fired immediately.
She may have left that position but it’s probably because the democraps have an other job lined up for her. Maybe someone will keep tract of her and let everyone know what she’s doing.