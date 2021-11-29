Will Kyle Rittenhouse Get Kicked Out of College?

The groups also demand that the university administration “reaffirm support for the multicultural center on campus as a safe space from White Supremacy.”
Students making the demands also want the administration to redirect funding from the Arizona State University Police Department to the multicultural center and they are demanding “the establishment of a care center on campus.”
The groups are also hosting a “Rally and protest to get murderer Kyle Rittenhouse off our campus” on Dec. 1 at Arizona State University.
“Even with a not-guilty verdict from a flawed ‘justice’ system – Kyle Rittenhouse is still guilty to his victims and the families of those victims,” the demand letter states. “Join us to demand from ASU that those demands be met to protect students from a violent blood-thirsty murderer.”
A Students for Socialism at Arizona State University spokesperson told Fox News that the ultimate goal of the demands is to let the university administration know that they do not feel safe knowing that a “mass shooter” is admitted to the school.
“The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we as the ASU community do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all,” the spokesperson said. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible.”
The Students for Socialism chapter spokesperson contended that the Rittenhouse trial “effectively gives right-winged individuals the license to kill other individuals who protest for human rights.”
“Rittenhouse took the lives of innocent people with the intent to do so—by strapping an assault rifle to himself in a crowd of unarmed citizens. That is the textbook definition of intention. The decision made by the court is one of thousands of cases that have been influenced by biased judges, predominantly white juries, and mistakes inherent in a judicial system founded off of injustice to begin with,” the spokesperson said.
STUDENTS AT ARIZONIA STATE SHOULD BE EXPELLED THEMSELVES FOR BEING SUCH BIGOTS.
must be a lawyer who would like to make some money and stop this nonsense
Time for ASU to come online and sort out their own deplorables!
Screw those little pampered entitled communists, check the facts morons, quit breathing our air
I never saw so many idiot libs and socialist in my 78 years on this earth.
You people disgust me, have no brains or anything going for you! Take a walk down
a sh– hole and keep going. Take Harris, Biden, Pelosi and Chuckie with you. Time to
get out of the gov’t…..you can’t do anything right!!! Just a big group of Morons……
LOOKING FOR TROUBLE FOR US CITIZENS!!!
Does anybody really think he cares. After he’s through with all of the deep-pocketed slanderers he can buy a college to go to.
When about 60% of the population do not agree with the court case against Rittenhouse, thinking it was a sham trial, with the judge sympathizing with Rittenhouse and a prosecutor with 20 years of experience3 make such dumb moves so the judge calls him down which anyone knows that does not play well with any jury. Like I said when the verdict was read, Rittenhouse now has a target on his back to live with and it will effect everything he does for say the next 20 years and it will not be much of it positive, The general population does not like violence toward another person in any way. Those stand your ground just gives another some kind of justification for killing others.
Trebor — where did you come up with your numbers — in a fantasy world or do you just watch the communist news network ?????? What I found is the only people who disagree with the verdict are the libtard/anti-American/socialist/low-life trash — commonly known as blm,antifa and the democrap party !!!!!! And you are against defending yourself — what kind of life do you lead or is it you don’t like American patriots who stand up for their rights and who believe in our Constitution and Rule of Law.
Rittenhouse should add those dummies at ASU to his list for defamation of character suit. Nothing but a bunch of hypocrites. They think it’s perfectly OK to destroy cities wreck peoples livelihoods and don’t see anything wrong with that. If they remotely followed the trial at all they would have seen it was self defense. Evidently those bunch of little socialist babies couldn’t tell that Rittenhouse was running away the mob that was attacking him.What a bunch of double standard hypocrites.
If Rittenhouse IS discriminated against, it’ll be by the sort of woke, destruction-prone “progressives” who condone the self-gratifying need for immoral fools to demonstrate their moral superiority over those who prefer NOT to try solving problems by inflicting senseless violence on innocent individuals and groups. Unlike the despicable street rioters who used crummy social conditions as an excuse to indiscriminately hurt innocent folks and to destroy their property, the boy showed his weapon to discourage that disgusting behavior from continuing. And the only people who ended up shot were the violent thugs who physically attacked him and tried to take his rifle an accessory for their own harm party. None of us imperfect humans take actions that accomplish their intended purposes in every instance. But motive plays as great a moral role in those efforts as do the judgments of those who make no attempts to take some kind of helpful action or of those who weren’t there when that sort of action was needed. Rittenhouse should be given some appropriate punishment, but it should be recognized that he’s a good kid who was in the wrong place at the wrong time for an understandable and unselfish reason.
Those pampered, arrogant little pukes at ASU should be expelled for having a SOCIALIST club on campus! They go after Rittenhouse for defending himself, yet allow ILLEGALS accost Kirsten Sinema on campus and nothing is said! They need to find out they don’t get their own way, boot THEM out and make an example of them. They don’t own the campus, they are “ supposedly” students, so—- they have NO say who can attend. The Dean should shut them down post haste! They make our campus unsafe for other students! I would say to them, get an effing life and grow up instead of behaving like spoiled little kids!
