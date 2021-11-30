Looks Like The Left-Wing Media Has Been Sucker Punched…Again

There has recently arisen from the watercooler gossip crowd the notion that former President Trump might become Speaker in the aftermath of a Republican takeover of the U. S. House. It is based on a fact relatively unknown to the general public – that you do not have to be a member of the house to be chosen as Speaker. Of course, it never has been done. I am not aware of any credible attempts to pick an outsider.
The idea of electing Trump Speaker of the House has been floating around social media for some time – particularly among people who love to analyze off-the-wall possibilities. It is sort of an academic or intellectual game – like debating what it would be like if Trump had won in 2020.
The idea gained some momentum when former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows brought the parlor game up as more of a jest than a serious political strategy. He even laughed heartily has he raised the idea. He articulated his imagined reaction on the left. Can you image how crazed they would be, he wondered.
Weeell … the left gave Meadows some confirmation of their crazed reaction by taking it seriously. The Trump-as-Speaker reports are appearing periodically on both CNN and MSNBC – using their own speculation to further demonize the Republican Party, of course. It has become part of their political scare tactic arsenal in the east coast elitist media’s campaign to keep the GOP from gaining the House in 2022 – and the Senate.
Nothing is impossible in politics, but I am putting the odds on Trump becoming Speaker at … zero. I do not think Trump would have anywhere near the votes to elect him Speaker – even among many of those who might be seen as Trump loyalists. I do not believe that Trump would make a serious effort to become Speaker for two reasons. He would know he would not garner the necessary votes and he would not want the job, in the first place.
But … he is likely to keep floating the idea out there to play on the left-wing media’s obsession with all things Trump – at least all things by which they can demean him, Republican office holders and the millions of folks who vote Republican – and will again in 2022.
This is yet another case in which the anti-Republican media is playing the cat – and the GOP is flashing the laser light on the wall. The left is jumping around chaotically trying to capture the substance-less bright shining object as if it is a real something.
For sure, there are a number of those on the radical left who will assume as valid any report that attacks Trump, the GOP and conservatives. Maybe it gives them a chance to avoid and distract from such uncomfortable topics as inflation, immigration, Afghanistan, Covid, supply-chain disruption, soaring crime and Russian, Chinese, North Korean and Iranian aggressions.
Having the cat jumping at the moving spot of light is entertaining … funny. And so is watching the left-wingers pouncing on the gossip as if they have found a real issue – something of substance. Every time one of those talking heads on the telly bring up the subject Trump as Speaker of the House, I get a good chuckle out of it. That’s entertainment.
So, there ‘tis,
40 CommentsLeave a Reply
Trump Did Win 2020! The Democrats Massively Cheated!
Tell that to the 81+ Million who voted for Biden. Also what about the 60 plus election law suites Trump LOST across the county that included Republican judges. If Trump runs again I HOPE he will lose again but this time by more than 90 to 100 million. Why! No sane person wants fascist a president who has NO respect for the United States Constitution and lies all the time – He is a loser. As I see it Trump needs to be indicted for the January 6 insurrection, and if found guilty sent to prison. Which may happen I hope!
Truth and justice will prevail god willing…
You enjoy signing your own death certificate apparently, go right ahead….please! However, by being so ignorant you are also signing them for many millions of those who actually KNOW what’s going on and have no interest in watching family, friends, this country, and their home go up in flames. Trump may not be the “perfect” president, but if you don’t recognize that it is INDEED your side that is pure evil, there is no helping you. Please do not voice your uninformed, emotion filled, leftist, brainwashed “opinion” again….appreciate it.
The real PURE EVIL in my mind and in the minds of more than two thirds of the country know that Trump attempted an to overturn a legally certified election. The facts show that you need to be re-educated as to what is documented facts. This is NOT about who is left or right it is about our US Constitution and the rule of law. It is people like you who are the problem. I will continue to challenge a very narrow point of view on your part. Now lets talk about facts and check this out then comment about this information, Think of it as a reeducation of what’s really going on in America and what Biden has accomplished in making America Great Again!
50 Amazing Things Democrats Have Done Since Biden Took Office:
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2021/10/16/2058227/-50-Amazing-Things-Democrats-Have-Done-Since-Biden-Took-Office-Saturday-s-GNR
Biden don’t approve of biden!
The possibiity of this happening is probably zero….however, if the Republicans did control both houses of congress they could further investigate the rising documentation of voter fraud the 5 various states with a Congressional forensic investigation…..prove the massive voter fraud and have those states to rescind their electoral votes declaring that Biden and Harris did not win the election. This would normally call for a special election as it did when Gerald Ford was installed as president. But with Trump being Speaker of the House he would be third in line and would be the next president based on the Constitution. I love it.
For the record it’s the Republicans who have a reputation of cheating. I will give you a document example what I’m referring to. Republicans in Florida tried to steal US House seats through Redistricting using corrupt software in direct violation Florida state constitution. Originally I have 180-page document, I was told that I had to reduce it to no more 60 pages and that I will have only three minutes to testify at the hearing. At the hearing I provided a 35-page document that was use later on in court to overturn the Republican redistricting plan. The Supreme Court of Florida had to redraw the redistricting plans for Florida.
If you want another example try the infamous Butterfly Ballot back in 2000 when the difference was only 520 votes. At that time the Florida state constitution required that all counties had to do a recount. The governor that time was Bush’s brother he did everything you could to stop the recount and you know the results. Because of this we are now require a paper ballot that is scanned so there is no question of how a voter casted their ballot.
wellbutrin online pharmacy wellbutrin xl – brand name wellbutrin cost
Sound like a good idea to me! Anything to chap old piglosi’s backside😂😂😂! It would be the ultimate bring-down to have to hand the gavel to Trump! She would implode!
wellbutrin buy wellbutrin without prescription – wellbutrin 150 xl
ivermectin pills for dogs ivermectin 3mg
ivermectin insecticide ivermectin 1 injectable
Official Platform Uniswap Free Gateway go free $400! Click Here: https://telegra.ph/Official-Platform-Uniswap-Free-Gateway-11-30 ❤️
sky pharmacy canada
how much is a cialis prescription with no insurance cialis onset
stromectol covid ivermectin tablets dosage
wellbutrin xl generic wellbutrin xl – wellbutrin 150 mg discount
valtrex costs canada valtrex – valtrex 500 cost
slots games
generic cialis buy
wellbutrin xl generic buy wellbutrin – wellbutrin 151
canadian pharmacy cialis
Внимание – внимание. Супер акционное предложение. Таких цен вы ещё не видели!
деревянные дома недорого
canada drugs online pharmacy online pharmacy india xanax
cialis 20 mg sell over the counter cialis
buy cialis at walmart cheap cialis online
slots games
neurontin during pregnancy gabapentin brand name in usa neurontin for restless leg syndrome gabapentin how it works
retino 0.25
generic valtrex cost valtrex – valtrex discount
ivermectin tabletten stromectol tab 3mg
plaquenil alcohol how much is plaquenil picture of minor purpura from plaquenil who should take plaquenil
Official Platform Uniswap Free Gateway go free $400! Click Here: https://telegra.ph/Official-Platform-Uniswap-Free-Gateway-11-30 ❤️
Official Platform Uniswap Free Gateway go free $400! Click Here: https://telegra.ph/Official-Platform-Uniswap-Free-Gateway-11-30 ❤️
cheap generic viagra pills how to buy genuine viagra online
online casino slots
what is the active ingredient in ivermectin ivermectin 1 dosage for dogs
prednisone conversion generic prednisone 40mg online prednisone dose for asthma exacerbation how long does it take your immune system to recover after prednisone
Doocy Leaves Fauci Stumbling When Pressed On Covid Double Standard For Immigrants
https://youtu.be/wrj-nDWgzD8
how to get viagra united states