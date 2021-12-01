in Politics

Steve Bannon Delivered Message To Supporters Before Turning Himself In

Steve Bannon Delivers Message to Supporters from DC Courthouse as He Turns Himself in to FBI Field House–

Former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon turned himself in this morning at the DC FBI Field House following his unprecedented indictment by the Biden Regime on Friday. Bannon was charged Friday, after he failed to appear on Capitol Hill that morning, with two counts of contempt for failure to comply with a committee subpoena.

The Biden Regime has made their political opposition the top enemies to their fraudulent administration.

Biden gives billions in US military arms to the Taliban terrorists — He throws his political opposition in prison.

Steve Bannon delivered a message to his throngs of supporters outside the DC FBI Field Office.

Steve Bannon: Is this us? I just want to say tell everybody it’s livestreamed on GETTR right now, everybody is watching in The War Room. We’re here today. I don’t want anybody to take their eye off the ball of what we do everyday. We have Hispanics coming on our side. African-Americans coming on our side. We’re taking down the Biden regime.
Every day we need to focus, you got Raheem Kassam, you got Dr. Peter Navarro, Captain Bannon. You’re going to have Boris Epshtein the whole show. We got polling out, economic data out, everything. I want you guys to stay focused and stay on message.

Original Article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/must-see-video-steve-bannon-delivers-message-supporters-dc-courthouse-turns-fbi-field-office/

Written by ConservativeFreePress

    • For the record the committee members are:
      Bennie Thompson, Mississippi, Chair Zoe Lofgren, California Adam Schiff, California Pete Aguilar, California Stephanie Murphy, Florida Jamie Raskin, Maryland Elaine Luria, Virginia, Liz Cheney, Wyoming, Vice Chair Adam Kinzinger, Illinois this committee has both Democrats and Republicans and they are appointed by congress.
      THEY ARE NOT APPOINTED BY BINDEN…

      If you are looking for facts and documented information may I suggest you check out the official government web site.

      https://january6th.house.gov/about

      Reply

