Steve Bannon Delivered Message To Supporters Before Turning Himself In

Steve Bannon Delivers Message to Supporters from DC Courthouse as He Turns Himself in to FBI Field House–
Former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon turned himself in this morning at the DC FBI Field House following his unprecedented indictment by the Biden Regime on Friday. Bannon was charged Friday, after he failed to appear on Capitol Hill that morning, with two counts of contempt for failure to comply with a committee subpoena.
The Biden Regime has made their political opposition the top enemies to their fraudulent administration.
Biden gives billions in US military arms to the Taliban terrorists — He throws his political opposition in prison.
Steve Bannon delivered a message to his throngs of supporters outside the DC FBI Field Office.
Steve Bannon: Is this us? I just want to say tell everybody it’s livestreamed on GETTR right now, everybody is watching in The War Room. We’re here today. I don’t want anybody to take their eye off the ball of what we do everyday. We have Hispanics coming on our side. African-Americans coming on our side. We’re taking down the Biden regime.
Every day we need to focus, you got Raheem Kassam, you got Dr. Peter Navarro, Captain Bannon. You’re going to have Boris Epshtein the whole show. We got polling out, economic data out, everything. I want you guys to stay focused and stay on message.
Original Article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/must-see-video-steve-bannon-delivers-message-supporters-dc-courthouse-turns-fbi-field-office/
46 CommentsLeave a Reply
Extra Super Avana rx pharmacy com
For the record the committee members are:
Bennie Thompson, Mississippi, Chair Zoe Lofgren, California Adam Schiff, California Pete Aguilar, California Stephanie Murphy, Florida Jamie Raskin, Maryland Elaine Luria, Virginia, Liz Cheney, Wyoming, Vice Chair Adam Kinzinger, Illinois this committee has both Democrats and Republicans and they are appointed by congress.
THEY ARE NOT APPOINTED BY BINDEN…
If you are looking for facts and documented information may I suggest you check out the official government web site.
https://january6th.house.gov/about
generic ivermectin ivermectin for humans
cialis 10mg best price
stromectol tablet 3 mg
oral ivermectin rosacea oral ivermectin for guinea pigs
buy cialis online cheap cialis
online casino gambling
Внимание – внимание. Супер акционное предложение. Таких цен вы ещё не видели!
шкода рапид смоленск официальный
priligy cut half dapoxetine uk price buy viagra with dapoxetine online how do i take dapoxetine liquid?
free casino
ivermektin 1% flГёte generisk ivermectin
ivermektin 1% flГёte generisk costo de la pГldora de ivermectina
viagra v cialis cialis strips
casino games
propecia canada prescription
buy generic cialis online europe
augmentin vs zithromax zithromax singapore azithromycin tablet usp 250 mg what class of drug is azithromycin
Внимание – внимание. Супер акционное предложение. Таких цен вы ещё не видели!
проект дома 7 на 7
buy viagra cheap australia purchase viagra with paypal
order cialis online australia
casino online slots
ivermectin 1 cream 45gm ivermectin for humans for sale
ivermectin dose for chickens what worms does ivermectin kill in dogs
stromectol generic ivermectin for sale
buy ventolin online australia ventolin generic – ventolin capsule
effexor over the counter
cialis 5mg daily generic of cialis
ivermektin pille kostnad pastilla stromectol
canada pharmacy viagra walmart canada pharmacy phone number
https://bit.ly/schenyachiy-patrul-uletnaya-pomosch – Щенячий патруль: Улётная помощь мультфильм бесплатно смотреть онлайн
zithromax tripac azithromycin for sale mexico how quickly does zithromax work how long does azithromycin work in your system
cialis without a doctor prescription https://cialiswithdapoxetine.com/# – cialis tadalafil & dapoxetine
nolvadex gynecomastia generic tamoxifen – tamoxifen citrate
Doocy Leaves Fauci Stumbling When Pressed On Covid Double Standard For Immigrants
https://youtu.be/wrj-nDWgzD8
where to buy stromectol ivermectin for humans for sale
https://bit.ly/schenyachiy-patrul-uletnaya-pomosch – Щенячий патруль: Улётная помощь
canadian viagra online pharmacy canada drugs spring hill florida
https://bit.ly/schenyachiy-patrul-uletnaya-pomosch – Щенячий патруль: Улётная помощь
slots games
cialis uses does daily cialis lower blood pressure
This mess is absurd.
ivermectin rct moxidectin vs ivermectin
best us online pharmacy best drugstore bronzer
tadalafil 10mg price in india
otc viagra 2018