Biden Aims To Win Over Putin

US President Joe Biden will soon tell his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Washington wants a more predictable relationship with Moscow, top American diplomat Antony Blinken has revealed in an interview.
Biden is expected to speak with Putin in the “near future,” Blinken told Reuters on Friday, and will tell the Russian leader the US will stand up to any “reckless or aggressive” actions by Russia.
However, the top US diplomat and long-time Biden foreign policy adviser said that the White House is looking for a more stable and predictable relationship with the Kremlin.
“There are areas where we have overlapping interests and we should be able to work together if we can have some stability and predictability in the relationship. Russia’s actions and the threat of further aggression against Ukraine moves in exactly the opposite direction,” Blinken said.
Moscow has categorically denied US accusations of “aggression” against Ukraine.
Blinken has just returned from a trip to Europe, where he met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. One of the topics on their agenda was the upcoming summit between Putin and Biden, which is still being arranged.
The two leaders last met in Geneva, Switzerland in June. They did not hold a joint press conference after the summit.
You would think he is totally incompetent, and dementive…but I don’t trust him I think he is sneaky. Don’t be surprised if he does think he won, or broadcasts that he did
HAHAHAHAHA — biden win over Putin !!!!! What’s he going to do, try and send his VP to moscow to clean out Putin’s pipes ????? What a joke — Putin will tell these imposters anything they want to hear then do what he wants and biden will try and convince Americans that he started a true relationship with Russia. If my memory serves me right — this just might be the same Russia that the democrap spent years lying and trying to covince us that President Trump was secretly a member of. I wonder what kind of dossier will come out about blinken,nod and the addicted son .
Remember Trump wanted this tower in Moscow!
What kind of deal did Trump make when Russia took over Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine. Trump just smiled and did nothing. At least Biden has taken a harder line. What If a war broke out and Biden threatened to gave nuclear missiles to Ukraine that could destroy Moscow would that force Putin to pull his troops out or make him think twice about invading Ukraine.
