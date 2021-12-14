Chicago Neighborhood’s Christmas Display Under Attack for Third Straight Year as Tree Set on Fire

As many communities do, the village of Washington Park, Illinois, holds an annual tree-lighting ceremony in honor of Christmas.

For the third year in a row, though, the south Chicago suburb’s event has faced a setback.

In 2019, a driver mowed down the display. In 2020, someone ripped the banner down. After Christmas that same year, the tree was set on fire, according to Block Club Chicago.

This year, in between the official lighting that took place on Saturday night and the following morning, the 30-foot tree was set on fire by an unidentified person.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, community volunteers who were helping with holiday decorations were also the victims of theft, adding to the chaos in what was further reported by Fox 32 Chicago WFLD-TV.

“The women told investigators they were decorating a fence on Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville when a group of people got out of a white SUV and took their wallets and purses, then took off,” according to the report.

While questions lingered about the intention and source of the fire, surveillance footage obtained by Block Club Chicago from a nearby store indicates the tree was deliberately targeted.

