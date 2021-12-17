Kamala Harris in the Dark About 2024 Campaign Plans with Biden

Kamala Harris created quite a stir this week when she told the media that she has “never talked about” 2024 presidential campaign plans with Joe Biden.

During an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Harris emphatically said she has not discussed Biden’s re-election ambitions.

“I’m not going to talk about our conversations, but I will tell you this without any ambiguity: We do not talk about nor have we talked about re-election because we haven’t completed our first year and we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Harris claimed.

When Harris was pressed on whether she would attempt to run again in 2024 after quickly dropping out of the Democrat primary in 2020 with little support, Harris said she has not contemplated another bid.

“I’ll be very honest: I don’t think about it, nor have we talked about it,” Harris doubled down.

Harris’ approval ratings continue to nosedive as her office is dealing with a slew of negative reports and several aides leaving the administration.

According to a new Rasmussen Reports poll, only 39 percent of likely voters have a favorable impression of Harris, with a whopping 57 percent saying they have an unfavorable view of her.

Last week, Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to Harris and her chief spokesperson, announced that she will leave the White House at the end of the year.

There’s more chaos at the White House following reports of a serious feud between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.

Ashley Etienne, Harris’ communications chief, has left her position at the White House to ”pursue other opportunities.”

Etienne — a former staffer to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama — joined Harris’ team shortly after the 2020 election.

”Ashley is a valued member of the vice president’s team who has worked tirelessly to advance the goals of this administration,” the official said. ”She is leaving the office in December to pursue other opportunities.”

Rumors are flying that Biden’s administration is at least looking into the idea of replacing Harris as vice president and having her nominated to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

White House insiders are painting a picture of total chaos and discontent between Biden and Harris, according to CNN.

“Kamala Harris is a leader but is not being put in positions to lead,” a top Democratic donor said. “[Biden] should be putting her in positions to succeed, as opposed to putting weights on her. If you did give her the ability to step up and help her lead, it would strengthen you and strengthen the party.”

The CNN report also claims there’s a rumor that Biden has considered booting Harris from the vice presidency altogether and nominating her to a Supreme Court vacancy.

“That chatter has already reached top levels of the Biden orbit, according to one person who’s heard it,” CNN reported.

CNN’s report claims Biden allies in the administration have avoided dealing with Harris because they see “entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus” from her.

“She’s perceived to be in such a weak position that top Democrats in and outside of Washington have begun to speculate privately, asking each other why the White House has allowed her to become so hobbled in the public consciousness, at least as they see it,” the report said. “Republicans and right-wing media turned Harris into a political target from the moment she was picked for the ticket. And implicit racism and sexism have been constant.”

With Harris being so unpopular, strategists worry that she won’t be able to help Democrats on the campaign trail next November.

Harris has become the most unpopular vice president six months into an administration since at least the 1970s.

