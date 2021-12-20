Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Calls Other States Reactions to COVID “Insanity”

An increasingly defiant Governor Ron DeSantis says that he thinks the measures other Governors are taking to combat COVID-19 in their states are “insane.”

DeSantis, who has blocked several vaccine mandates in his state of Florida, said while touting his state’s successful use of monoclonal antibodies as a COVID-19 treatment that the state won’t be shutting down schools or businesses because of increasing infections.

DeSantis was joined by state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo for a news conference in Ocala in Central Florida last week, which came as the state has reported rising COVID cases in recent days.

“We are committed to doing the monoclonal,” he said, speaking at a podium with the words “Early Treatment Saves Lives” at Ocala Regional Medical Center. “We will make sure the dose sites are available.”

Ladapo said his office is urging clinicians across the state to send high-risk COVID patients to get those treatments quickly as the virus, particularly the omicron variant, spreads.

The Surgeon General and the Governor also spoke about a new AstraZeneca monoclonal antibody product for immunocompromised patients that is beginning to come available.

It was then that DeSantis added that Florida will not be taking shutdown measures that are being seen in other states as COVID infections rise – referring to such measures as “insanity.”

“We are not going to indulge in any of the insanity that you are starting to see again in other parts of the country,” he said.

Ladapo called universities in northeast shutting down amid case surges a “failed strategy.”

DeSantis also jabbed at the Biden administration, saying Florida’s job growth is making up a disproportionately high portion of the nation’s new job numbers.

Florida residents who want to learn more about where they can get the monoclonal antibody therapy discussed by the Governor should click this link.