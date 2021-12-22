The Democrat Time Machine In Full Operation

As I cruise the news media, I have come to the conclusion that Democrats have a secret “time machine” from which they obtain their news of the day. In checking out the hardline left-leaning news programs – meaning all of MSNBC and two-thirds of CNN – I thought I had drifted into the past. But no. THEY are reporting the past.

Think back to the top news stories of the day last February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October and November and you will notice a similarity. The story of the (every) day deals with the Capitol Hill Riot almost one year ago and the 2020 Presidential Election more than a year ago.

In the journalism trade, stories with a longer shelf life are said to “have legs.” The Riot and the Election are the centipedes of partisan reporting. It takes 74 people being killed by tornedoes or a surge in Covid cases to push these perennial topics off the lead – but they never disappear from the front-page coverage.

Even coverage of Biden’s legislative proposals – welfare extension or voting legislaton — are limited to occasional updates – and forget about coverage of the growing border crisis and any number of international crises.

My initial analogy was to compare the repetitious reporting to the movie, “Time Machine” since they are a trip into the past. But then I thought of “Groundhog Day” – in which the main character relives the same day over and over. Regardless, we have seen these movies before – and that is the point.

While the basic repeated and hyped story remains the same – propaganda, by definition – there are occasional nuances. A leaked email here or a contempt charge there. But most of the reporting is based on opinion … interpreted and reinterpreted … hyped and then hyping the hype – all put through the partisan spin cycle.

This is what is known as “story creep” – meaning the story not only has legs but it evolves into something larger despite no change in the basic facts. You will recall that the unfortunate event on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, was widely reported as a riot. After all, if it looks like a riot and sounds like a riot, it is a riot. (And just for the record, I have previously written of my belief that ALL rioters should be brought to accountability by the police and the courts … ALL rioters.)

It did not take long for the malleable media to morph the riot into an insurrection. Once the new term was introduced the left-leaning media called it an insurrection as if that was a matter of fact – not just a political-based opinion. That is story creep after going through the spin cycle.

Weeell … even insurrection was not enough, so the term “coup attempt” was gratuitously introduced. That “attempt” creeped to claims of an actual “coup” that had failed last January. That would be like saying my “plan” to run for President of the United States in 2020 failed when there never was any such plan.

And as if that were not enough, the media creepers creeped the story even further by concocting some ongoing coup that is poised to take place in 2024 – unless, of course, the Republican Party could be crushed and cancelled in the 2022 off-year elections.

There is a reason that the biased media is not fooling all the people all the time. There is a certain weariness in seeing the same riot videos being played on endless loop on almost every so-called news program throughout the day – and night. Maybe because it is that old problem of “thou doth protest too much” that is making the public increasingly wary of the left-wing news output.

Hopefully a close friend of mine represents the clear-thinking American voter. He is a very progressive Jewish New Yorker who works in the movie industry. Cannot get more liberal than that. Once a regular viewer of MSNBC, he recently told me that he tired of the obsessive coverage of the 2020 election and the Riot. It is the same old story, he says. He no longer watches MSNBC.

Since the primary purpose of all this repeated, elevated, and hyperbolic story creep is to influence the 2022 election, it looks like we are going to have to endure 11 more months of living in the past. Their next uptick in the creep will be an alleged pending Civil War II being planned by the GOP. Oh … that is already being talked about by the radical fringe media – more appropriately dubbed the lunatic fringe. That means it will soon be the stock-in-trade of the major media outlets.

The good news is that the media propaganda campaign to “crush” the GOP in 2022 is not working.

So, there ‘tis.