Biden’s Approval Ratings Take an Even Deeper Nosedive!

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings continue to tank.

In two new polls released this week, Biden’s approval rating has reached the lowest point of his presidency.

The dismal polling results emerged as the Biden administration was grappling with inflation fears among American consumers, a new rise in coronavirus cases – prompting governments and businesses alike to adopt protocols similar to those in 2020 – and the stalling of the president’s policy agenda in Congress.

In the poll conducted Dec. 18-20 by Morning Consult and Politico, 41% of respondents said congressional Democrats have accomplished less than they expected, compared to 10% saying they accomplished more than expected and 32% saying they accomplished about what they expected.

The numbers for Biden on meeting voter expectations were similar, with forty-two percent believing that the president has accomplished less than expected, 11% say more than expected, and 38% say he has accomplished about what they expected.

But it was Biden’s overall approval rating that should be really alarming to the floundering administration, especially the president 8 point drop in support among independent voters. Just 41% of Americans now say they approve of the job Biden has been doing, say the findings from a joint NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist College study.

This poll was The poll was conducted Dec. 11-13. Among its findings, according to PBS:

Fifty-five percent of Americans say they disapprove of Biden’s job performance, with 44% saying they strongly disapprove. The 55% disapproval is 20 points higher than when Biden took office, while the “strongly disapprove” result is six points higher than in a Marist poll taken just a week earlier.

In findings along party lines, Ninety-five percent of Republicans say they disapprove of Biden’s job performance, and while the president enjoys support from 87% of voters in his own party, his disapproval rate among Democrats has climbed by six points since he took office, PBS reported.

Among independents, two-thirds of voters not affiliated with a party say they disapprove of Biden, with half saying they strongly disapprove, according to PBS. Both results mark increases of at least 30 points since Inauguration Day. As of these polls, overall, just 29% of independents back the president, the report said.