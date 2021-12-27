Despite Plunging Approval Ratings, Biden Says He Will Run Again!

Despite a wealth of failures and broken promises to the American people, 79-year old Joe Biden says he will run for president aging in 2024, so long as he is in good health.

This announcement has caused speculation over his age and fitness for office. However, in a recent ABC News interview, Biden appeared to be optimistic about running again, especially if it’s against his 2020 general election opponent.

“I’m a great respecter of fate,” said Biden. “Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now, I’m in good health, then, in fact, I would run again.”

Biden was asked if he’d run even if it was a rematch against Donald Trump. Biden responded, “you’re trying to tempt me now,” adding, “why would I not run against Donald Trump? That would increase the prospect of running.”

Biden’s remarks come as former President Trump has notably hinted at the possibility of running in 2024 but hasn’t formally announced a decision.

Trump, who is 75, would also be in his 80s in the White House if he won a second non-consecutive term.

During the same ABC interview, Biden also said the US response to the Omicron variant surge was not a “failure,” but regretted not ordering millions of free rapid tests for Americans “two months ago.”

Biden was grilled by “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir on the lack of availability of tests in the days before Christmas, a year into his presidency and two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nothing’s been good enough,” he conceded. “But look, look where we are. When last Christmas, we were in a situation where we had significantly fewer vaccinated — people vaccinated, emergency rooms were filled. You had serious backups in hospitals that were causing great difficulties.”

Biden, who announced plans Tuesday to purchase 500 million at-home tests and give them out for free next month, said the administration should have been better prepared to combat the highly transmissible variant and the long lines at testing centers and empty pharmacy shelves.

“I wish I had thought about ordering” the tests “two months ago,” he told Muir.