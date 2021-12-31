AOC Dines Maskless in Miami Beach as Omicron Soars

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has ditched the Big Apple for sunny south Florida, prompting supporters of the state’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, to hope she was “enjoying a taste of freedom.”

The far-left “Squad” member was pictured hoisting a cocktail and checking her phone ​with an unknown companion ​at a table outside of ​the ​Doraku Izakaya and Sushi​ restaurant in Miami Beach, according to images obtained by National Review and published late Thursday.

Ocasio-Cortez’s winter getaway comes as New York City is experiencing record-high numbers of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, with officials reporting more than 40,000 new infections on Thursday.

The city has also instituted strict mask and vaccine requirements for businesses.

In ​F​lorida, which is also seeing a spike in COVID cases, ​DeSantis signed a bill last month preventing businesses from creating vaccine mandates unless employees can opt out.

The Team DeSantis Twitter account was quick to troll Ocasio-Cortez over her visit to the Sunshine State.

​​”​Welcome to Florida, AOC! We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership​,” read a post from late Thursday night.

“P.S. We recommend the Rock Shrimp Roll and the Aoki Tai the next time you decide to dine in Miami. Cheers!,” read a follow-up tweet.

“Florida is so dangerous & scary that AOC decided to go on vacation in Miami this week,” tweeted DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw. “You know it’s a free state when even a Democrat can enjoy cocktails without being forced to show her papers or wear a mask.”

“.@AOC’s New York state of mind clearly doesn’t mind being in the free state of Florida…mask free of course,” chimed in the Sunshine State’s lieutenant governor, Jeanette Núñez

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, a Florida native, tweeted that AOC’s travel choice was “interesting.”

“I guess she enjoys the freedom-loving utopia of Florida over her mandate-ridden New York!” added McEnany, now a co-host on the Fox News midday show “Outnumbered.”

Another Twitter user, @beyondreasdoubt, tweeted side-by-side images of the lawmaker enjoying her meal and photos of NYC schoolkids eating lunch on the cold ground as part of COVID mitigation measures.

“If people on the left thought masks and vax passports were important for safety, none of them would visit Florida,” posted Post columnist and new Florida resident Karol Markowicz. “Yet so many of them do.”

In February, Ocasio-Cortez called on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to step down after he took his family on a trip to Cancun while Texas was in the throes of a deadly winter storm that knocked out power to millions.

“If Sen. Cruz had resigned back in January after helping gin up a violent insurrection that killed several people, he could’ve taken his vacation in peace,” she tweeted at the time. “Texans should continue to demand his resignation.”

When Cruz mocked AOC for her comments about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., Ocasio-Cortez shot back.

“I don’t care what Cruz said at CPAC, but I do care that it appears Texas was just a layover stop for him between Cancun and Orlando to drop a pack of water into someone’s trunk and abandon his constituents again as they get slammed with $16,000 electrical bills,” she wrote on Twitter.

Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Post Friday.

Original Article: https://nypost.com/2021/12/31/aoc-pictured-maskless-in-miami-beach-as-omicron-cases-soar/