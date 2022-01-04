Ron DeSantis Busy Caring for Sick Wife Lefties Said He Was “Missing”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has replied to left-wing outrage of him being “missing in action” while Florida’s COVID cases are on the rise by explaining he was caring for his wife, who is battling cancer!

In a reply to heavy criticism from the left, a spokesperson for the Governor said that he was with his wife as she underwent cancer treatments during the recent COVID-19 surge in his state.

Casey DeSantis, 41, was diagnosed with breast cancer in October and underwent treatment just before the New Year, the Governor’s spokesman said.

The same day critics slammed DeSantis as being “missing” while his state was dealing with increased coronavirus cases.

Jerry Demings, the Democratic mayor of Orange County, slammed DeSantis last week, saying Florida residents “should be outraged” with DeSantis not being seen publicly as coronavirus cases spiked.

“And they should ask the question, ‘Now, where’s our state? Where’s our Governor?'” Demings said. “Where is Ron DeSantis now? When was the last time you saw the Governor do a press briefing regarding COVID-19?”

Other critics, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., piled on on social media, accusing him of being “inexplicably missing.”

“Hasn’t Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like 2 weeks,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a tweet during a visit to Florida. “If he’s around, I would be happy to say hello. His social media team seems to have been posting old photos for weeks.”

Now we know where he was, as any good husband and family man should be – by his wife’s side as she battled a deadly disease.

“In the meantime, perhaps I could help with local organizing,” said Ocasio-Cortez, who was pictured without a mask while dining outside in Miami. “Folks are quite receptive here.”

MSNBC host Joy Reid joined in the attack, tweeting, “A governor, not governing during a crisis; and sunning his belly on vacation instead. @GovRonDeSantis is the Nero of Ted Cruzes.”

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw tweeted back at Reid, attaching photos of the Governor’s daily schedule, and asked, “Have you ever considered that you’re one of the reasons nobody trusts the media?”

DeSantis communications staffer Kyle Lamb also responded to critics on Twitter who were questioning whether DeSantis was on vacation. She wrote, “Just FYI, [DeSantis] is not on vacation. Literally, no one from our office has said that he is.

“Anyone pushing that could have easily seen the public schedule and seen that he’s taking calls and meetings this past week,” Lamb said. “Not having public events does not = ‘vacation.’”

Nor does sitting by the bedside of your critically ill spouse!