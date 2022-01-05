Massive Breakthrough Infections Destroy Biden’s Narrative of “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”

The countless number of breakthrough cases of the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus destroys Joe Biden’s narrative that we are now only in a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

For months, the Biden administration has characterized the continued spread of the coronavirus as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” and repeatedly claimed that vaccinated people cannot spread the virus, contradicting what his own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been saying since at least April.

“This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” the president told Ohio’s WHIO TV 7 on Dec. 14. “The unvaccinated. Not the vaccinated, the unvaccinated. That’s the problem. Everybody talks about freedom and not to have a shot or have a test. Well guess what? How about patriotism? How about making sure that you’re vaccinated so you do not spread the disease to anyone else.”

But the CDC has been warning about breakthrough COVID-19 infections for the better part of 2021, issuing an update in April that said, “People can still get sick and possibly spread COVID-19 to others after being fully vaccinated.”

During the outbreak of the delta variant over the summer, the CDC updated its guidance for fully vaccinated people, saying they should wear masks in crowded indoor areas because of the high transmissibility of the variant. While the COVID-19 vaccines can prevent severe illness, hospitalizations, and death, breakthrough infections still can and do occur, the CDC said.

“Infections in fully vaccinated people (breakthrough infections) happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the Delta variant,” the July 27 guidance said. “However, preliminary evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who do become infected with the Delta variant can be infectious and can spread the virus to others.”

The same is true, or maybe even more so, with the new omicron variant, which is even more transmissible than the delta variant. An ABC News analysis last month of federal and state data revealed that there has been an acceleration of the number of breakthrough coronavirus cases since July.

Anecdotally, I personally know at least ten people among my circle of friends who have been full vaxxed, including booster shots, who have been infected with omicron. True, as the CDC has been saying, these have all thankfully been mild cases, but it still blows holes in Biden’s whole “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative.

“CDC expects that anyone with Omicron infection can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms,” the CDC said Dec. 20.

Despite the agency clearly stating since at least April that the virus can spread among vaccinated individuals, Biden has repeatedly tried to assign blame to unvaccinated people for the ongoing pandemic.

The U.S. recorded its record number of COVID-19 cases for a single day on Monday, Jan. 3, almost doubling the previous record of about 590,000, which was set just four days earlier. This, despite 73% of the U.S. population being at least partially vaccinated and 62% fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Clearly, this is no longer a “crisis of only the unvaccinated,” if indeed it ever really was.