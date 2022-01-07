Trump Fires Back at Biden’s January 6 Anniversary Speech

On the first anniversary of the attack, President Biden pulled no punches in pinning the blame for the out-of-control January 6 capitol riot on Donald Trump.

However, the former President fired back and said that Biden’s attacks on him were a lame attempt to distract Americans from Biden’s own abysmal performance during his first year in office.

Biden “used my name today to try to further divide America,” Trump said in a statement. “This political theater is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed.”

“Our Country no longer has Borders, has totally and completely lost control of Covid (record numbers!), is no longer Energy Independent, Inflation is rampant, our Military is in chaos, and our exit, or surrender, from Afghanistan was perhaps the most embarrassing day in the long and distinguished history of the United States—and so much more,” Trump continued.

Biden, in a speech delivered the morning of the January 6 anniversary, took several shots at Trump, saying he “created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election,” and that he did this “because he values power over principle; he sees his own interest as more important than America’s interest; his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution.”

In his response, the former President took a shot at the House committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021, repeating his claims that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged.”

Trump concluded by claiming that Democrats “want to own this day” in order to “stoke fears and divide America.”

“I say, let them have it,” Trump said, stating that “America sees through” their words and actions.