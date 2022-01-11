Biden’s Spin on Job Growth Ruthlessly Mocked on Social Media

Another worse than expected jobs report has been released, but that did not stop Joe Biden from trying to put a positive spin on his failing economic programs.

The President was skewered on Social Media when the White House posted online that Biden has created far more jobs than any other commander-in-chief –“ever.”

The graphic – which appeared on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook – was posted just hours after a disappointing jobs report showed hiring had fallen far below expectations in December.

While the numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics appeared to be accurate, the raw data failed to show important context.

The talking point that Biden has created more jobs than any other president is a favorite of his – but he isn’t factoring in population and labor-force growth or the fact that many of the jobs recently gained had been lost during a sharp drop in employment because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Indeed, the economy is still 5 million jobs under the peak reached before the pandemic, according to Politifact.

Social media users were quick to point out what many interpreted to be White House spin.

“what world do you guys live in?!” one commenter wrote, along with several laughing and clown emojis.

“This is a joke, right?” another wrote.

A third said, “I do have to say one thing this administration is great at is skewing charts and graphs.”

“Who’s here for the comments, lol,” another user joked.

“I don’t think ‘created’ means what you think it does……” someone else posted.

Yet despite the poor jobs report, Biden continues to defend the economy under his watch.

“There’s been a lot of press coverage about people quitting their jobs,” he said from the White House. “Well, today’s report tells you why – Americans are moving up to better jobs. This is the kind of recovery I promised and hoped for, for the American people.”

While economic experts had expected 400,000 new jobs to be added in the last report of the year, it was a dismal 199,000.