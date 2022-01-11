Opinion: Why Elizabeth Warren is Wrong For Blaming Inflation On Corporate Greed

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts needs new material.

She entered the U.S. Senate in 2013 brimming with fresh ideas and so much promise.

Now, the failed presidential candidate is more like that one annoying uncle who does the same party trick at every family function. Except instead of doing lousy imitations or corny jokes, Warren’s party trick is blaming every single solitary thing wrong in the U.S. economy on corporate greed.

For example, Warren this week blamed the rising cost of groceries on a sinister plot by Big Supermarket.

“Giant grocery store chains force high food prices onto American families while rewarding executives & investors with lavish bonuses and stock buybacks,” Warren said. “I’m demanding they answer for putting corporate profits over consumers and workers during the pandemic.”

Sure, it’s possible grocery chains discovered the concept of price-gouging in the year of our Lord 2021. Or maybe the increasing cost of groceries has something to do with rising inflation, which hit a 39-year high in November. Maybe rising prices have something to do with the White House’s domestic and trade policies. Perhaps the mismanagement of the supply chain has likewise played a role in soaring costs. Just spitballing here.

This is Warren’s party trick. Whenever there’s an economic downturn, any time consumers suffer for the federal government’s meddling in economic policy, the senator alleges a shadowy conspiracy of corporate greed and private sector malfeasance.

The cost of gas is out of control. Warren blames Big Oil.

Turkeys were unusually expensive this Thanksgiving. Warren blames Big Poultry.

There’s a shortage of computer chips. You guessed it: Warren blames corporate greed.

Like all shticks, Warren’s has aged poorly with time. It’s tiresome and doesn’t even make sense in most cases. Further, one can beat the corporate greed drum only so many times before people stop paying attention. For the good of the U.S. Senate and the good of her constituents, she really ought to invest in developing some new material. She can’t blame corporate greed for the law of diminishing returns.

Original Article: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/elizabeth-warren-blames-yet-another-rising-cost-on-corporate-greed