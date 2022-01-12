AOC And Her Beau Test Positive For COVID After Having Fun in Florida

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was “caught with her mask down” while partying last month with her boyfriend in Florida, has now tested positive for COVID.

Both the hypocritical AOC and her boyfriend have tested positive for the virus.

“Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for COVID-19,” says a memo sent to the House of Representatives and posted on the liberal lawmaker’s official Twitter feed.

“She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” the memo continues. “The congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidelines.”

Ocasio-Cortez and her boyfriend started the New Year in Miami, where they were frequently trolled by right-wingers on social media who blasted the New Yorker for vacationing – often unmasked — in the state-run by conservative Gov. Ron DeSantis.

She was spotted maskless at venues, including a crowded outdoor bar in Miami. The 32-year-old Bronx native and her significant other, Riley Roberts, were also photographed eating at an alfresco sushi joint.

“If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida over the last two years, I’d be a pretty doggone wealthy man,” De Santis joked last week.

Vaccinated California congressman Eric Swalwell was photographed maskless in the lobby of a four-star hotel in Miami Beach last week.

“They got me!” the Democrat tweeted once photos started making the rounds. “Maskless, juggling a baby and a coffee while meeting with a Congolese queen.”

Swalwell has pushed for vaccinations to be required for air travel. DeSantis opposed vaccine mandates overall. In November, he signed legislation prohibiting businesses, government agencies, and schools from requiring vaccinations.

AOC went AWOL to FLA during a time when her home state of New York saw a record surge in coronavirus cases due to the omicron variant’s spread.

